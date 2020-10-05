TRAVERSE CITY — The emotion gets to Taylor Vann when she talks about it.
The English teacher at Leland Public High School fondly remembers watching more than 40 of her English 1 students pull together while being apart during the final months of last school year’s COVID-19 shutdown.
The collaboration ended in a book called “Rising” — a fictional telling of resiliency in the face of a global pandemic. The inspiration seems obvious, but the story — set in 2025 — has a flair for the dramatic mixed with some comedic relief.
Twins Maycee and Bridgette Duncan along with Althea Bardenhagen and Sela Geraci were four of what Vann called the “high flyers” in the creation of the novella that follows the journey of a young girl as she works to expose a government conspiracy to control Americans with a deadly virus.
Bridgette said the idea wasn’t too far off from some of the conspiracy theories flying around about the coronavirus.
The young girl, whose parents work for the government, joins a “rebel organization” called the TPO.
Geraci said the acronym has two different meanings, one to lighten the mood — the Toilet Paper Organization — and the other to stay on narrative’s serious tone — the Treason Pandemic Organization.
A dose of humor helped lighten the mood, Maycee said.
“We all had to work together to build a story. It all had to connect, but everybody has different writing styles and we’d end up going in different directions,” she said.
The four work on collaborative writing outside of school, so it wasn’t much of a surprise when they asked for an extension on the deadline to June 30.
“We wanted to finish it so it wasn’t just this cliffhanger,” Bardenhagen said. “We didn’t want it to stop in the middle of the story.”
Maycee polished off the story and wrote the ending. The lab where the virus is blown up. The TPO steals information from a government database and then reveals it to the public to prove the conspiracy was anything but a theory.
Vann said the finished product was “really creative and realistic fiction.” She called seven different area publishing companies in hopes of getting it published. Vann had no luck, so she published it herself and passed out copies to the students a few weeks ago.
Vann wrote in the dedication that the students proved that resilience is to “rise above their circumstances by offering their creativity to the world.”
“They taught me resilience,” Vann said. “They were amazing. They really were.”
Life is a bit different now than it was in April, however. The pandemic dominated national conversation through spring and summer, stretching now into the new school year.
Ashley Troy, director of teaching and learning at the Traverse Bay Area Intermediate School District, said teachers — like Vann — who want to work COVID-19 into their curriculum likely will do so once they are deeper into the school year.
Troy said relating lessons to current events can pique students’ interest.
“This is a pandemic, and even if they don’t use it as a teaching tool in the classroom, they will be talking about it — especially when they’re checking in on how students are doing emotionally and mentally,” she said. “Right now, what’s happening really goes beyond just learning.”
But Troy cautioned the subject needs to be broached with sensitivity in mind, adding that students have been affected by the pandemic differently than others and might have had a relative or friend die because of COVID-19.
Troy said teachers will try to work it in where they see fit but COVID-19 will not be the “center focus.”
“There’s some COVID exhaustion,” she said. “Kids are just excited to see their friends and be back in school with some sense of normalcy — even with masks on and social distancing. Embracing that excitement that school is back, that’s the focus.”
