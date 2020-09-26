TRAVERSE CITY — Not enough. Not quick enough.
Less than a month into the school year, both educators and parents are waiting on an increase in available COVID-19 testing and a quicker turnaround on the results.
Help could be on the way.
Brett Giroir, the assistant secretary for health at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, said during a Senate committee hearing Wednesday that the federal government will start shipping “millions of tests per week” to help schools stay open. No details were released about when specifically the increase would happen or what states will see the biggest jump.
Some, like Leland Public School Superintendent Stephanie Long, said the move is “an incredibly helpful first step,” but she cautioned rapid testing and a more rapid response in contact tracing have to come along with increased testing.
Leland had a student test positive for COVID last month, but that occurred before the start of the school year. Long said the district has been free of the virus since.
Long said the issue isn’t the positive cases, it’s that one positive case can “wipe out an entire classroom or portion of the staff while you wait.”
“Everybody is looking to schools to help normalize our lives,” she said. “If schools are going to play that role, then we have to provide the testing and the contact tracing and the rapid results to make sure we can continue to do that uninterrupted.”
Giroir said the additional tests will have results in two to five days.
Jacqueline Burke, a Traverse City resident and mother of three, said that “normal” wait time is no longer acceptable.
“You have kids who are out and parents who don’t know for days if they have it or have been exposed,” Burke said. “They’re waiting on the school or the health department to tell them what to do. It impacts so much.”
Joshua Meyerson, the medical director of the Northwest Michigan Health Department, said testing people who work in or attend schools is an important factor in responding appropriately to the pandemic.
“We can quickly identify cases and secondary cases, and then we can institute mitigation measures and contact tracing to limit the spread of the disease within the school environment,” he said.
Robert Redfield, director for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, also said during the Senate hearing that about 90 percent of U.S. residents are still susceptible to COVID-19, and that young adults and children — while unlikely to get seriously sick from the virus — are “major contributors” to the spread of the virus.
That is why parents are being told to keep their children out of school if they are showing any COVID-19 symptoms.
Kingsley Area Schools Superintendent Keith Smith said he, like most parents, has been guilty in the past of sending his kids to school when they weren’t feeling well. That is not an option anymore.
“You’re like, ‘Ah, suck it up, kid. Why don’t you try? If you’re still not feeling well at lunch, I’ll come pick you up,’” Smith said. “In the COVID era, we have to err on the extreme side of caution.”
School districts are also required to screen students and staff for any symptoms. Parents are told to take their child’s temperature and go through the symptom questionnaire every morning before school.
Smith said the only way the school year will survive without another shutdown is if parents take the matter seriously.
“It’s going to get very challenging here in this next month when we have flu-like symptoms, which are very similar to COVID,” he said. “It’s not uncommon for the flu to sweep through a building.”
The increased testing could help the yet-unknown COVID-free students get back to school quicker, Smith said.
“If a kid is serving a quarantine period that could be cleared up by a test and save those days of being out of school — an additional seven or eight days that they are missing out on a chunk of their education — that can only be viewed as an absolute positive,” he said.
