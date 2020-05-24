TRAVERSE CITY — Lisa Groleau arrives at work by 7:30 a.m. every day.
She makes her way back home, where a host of chores and other tasks await her, somewhere between 5:30 and 6 o’clock in the evening.
There’s dinner to be made, cleaning to be done, laundry to be started and finished. An 8-month-old foster child to look after.
Her husband is in the same boat.
Long days at work followed by short nights at home.
Neither feels like they have time to take a breath, so finding time to educate their 6-year-old daughter, who attends Grand Traverse Area Catholic Schools, under the stress of a worldwide pandemic is daunting.
“Most of the time, we spend the day going, ‘I’ll be there in a second. I’ll take over watching her so you can run to the job site. You can do this, so I can do that. You grab groceries if I grab the kids.’ It is too much,” Groleau said. “There is no way for a parent like me, working 50 to 60 hours a week, to be able to provide an adequate education for my child no matter how many resources you provide.”
That is why Groleau, and millions of parents statewide, are somewhat eager to know if schools will be open for children to return in the fall.
Now, unfortunately for parents and educators alike, state and local officials don’t have an answer.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, on May 19, released what officials referred to as “considerations for ways in which schools can help protect students, teachers, administrators, and staff and slow the spread of COVID-19.” The guidelines included information on how to reduce the spread if school is back in session, how to create healthy environments and operations along with a set of principles to follow in case someone at a school becomes infected.
CDC officials identified the lowest risk for returning to school — continuing the remote learning structure all Michigan schools now conduct.
A greater risk includes small, in-person classes and activities where groups of students stay together with the same teacher in the same class and do not mix. Students maintain the 6-foot social distancing parameters and do not share objects. This model also includes a hybrid or combination of both virtual and in-person instruction along with a rotation of students who go to school and others who stay at home.
The highest risk is returning to full-sized classes in person with students not spaced and also allowed to move freely throughout the buildings.
Groleau said she isn’t exactly on board with any of those options, especially the first two. She sees an alternative to the third option: open schools but take the necessary precautions to keep students safe.
She knows her daughter’s education is suffering. She knows the education of countless children is suffering as well, and she worries about those without the resources or parents to make it through an indefinite disconnection from school communities.
“We are a community that has always taken care of each other,” she said. “Right now, there is too big of an opportunity for these at-risk students to fall through the cracks. That’s where I’d like to focus.”
Educators now are trying to anticipate and react to potential regulations for the fall.
Carol Greilick, assistant superintendent at Traverse Bay Area Intermediate School District, said the ISD is working with officials from the 16 districts it serves to come up with a “united regional plan” for reopening schools in the fall. But she noted school leaders have “no answers at this point” as to how schools will operate come September.
Greilick called it a “conundrum,” but added that TBAISD staff and area educators are organizing their plans around the Return To School Roadmap set up by the Opportunity Labs Initiative, another set of principles touted by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s office. The plan focuses on seven areas — governance, wellness, instruction, post-secondary, facilities, school operations and technology — that need to be addressed for a successful and safe reopening.
Greilick said district leaders will lean on the public health departments and Whitmer for information on how they should proceed when the time comes.
“There are students who are not accessing a quality education, and yet we can’t bring everybody back on equal footing,” Greilick said. “This is really, really tricky, and we understand that we’re going to have to be flexible in moving from one condition to another, depending on how the pandemic develops and plays itself out.”
Keith Smith, Kingsley Area Schools’ superintendent, called it “baffling” to see the amount of time and energy that’s going into planning for school in the fall when the “reality is that we don’t know.”
He said any planning is premature and that getting bogged down in the minutiae of how schools will logistically function could be wasted time.
“You could have the best laid plan ever, and as soon as (the Michigan Department of Education) or the governor comes out with one tiny wrinkle, your entire plan is going to change,” Smith said. “I understand the frustration and even the rush to figure this stuff out, but this is one of those things where we’re all going to have to take a deep breath and wait and see what the rules are.
“As soon as we get the rules, then we can develop a solid plan.”
Smith believes strongly in the value of having a quality teacher in front of students. He called the remote learning taking place, right now, a “band-aid.”
“I see that some learning can occur, but let’s not kid ourselves — kids are not learning the same amount at home that they would be at school, in a classroom with a quality teacher,” he said.
Smith said his best guess is schools will re-open with some type of hybrid model, reduced class sizes and rotating which students come to the building for in-person and which stay home for virtual learning.
“In my heart, as much as I want to see all of the kids back in the classrooms. Do I see that realistically? Probably not,” he said. “It’s fun to read different districts’ plans and see what people are thinking, but they’re all pretty much the same.”
Most educators already agree on a few things: instruction delivery needs improvement, academic expectations need to be increased, and at-risk and special education students cannot be left behind.
Rebecca Rae-LeBlanc has two children in the Traverse City Area Public Schools system — one fourth and the other in fifth grade next school year. She said the work her sons are receiving is “very easy and very minimal.”
One of her sons, who has anxiety and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, is on an individualized education plan.
“He needs to be back at school. He needs to be not at home,” Rae-LeBlanc said. “He’s got so much energy, and it’s been really hard on him.”
Rae-LeBlanc hopes for a full-time return to in-person instruction.
“Who knows what could happen? It could blow up in a couple of months, and I would probably have a different opinion then,” Rae-LeBlanc said. “But as it stands right now and if it stays this way or the numbers continue to dwindle, I don’t think we can live in fear.
“The fear I do have is for those kids that don’t have involved parents.”
The fear other parents have is simple — what if schools open, the outbreak spikes, and school is relegated again to the virtual world.
Judy Spencer, a working mother of three, said she’ll need someone to come by her house and perform a wellness check when — or if — that happens.
“That’s going to be a bad day,” Spencer said. “When we find out that school is canceled again, you need to check in on me. That’s going to be a tough day.”
Spencer works full time. So does her husband. She understands it’s difficult to predict what the world will look like in September, but she said she is looking for help and for her children’s education to keep moving forward.
“Unfortunately, there are huge divides based on circumstances, so a blanket approach does not and will not work,” she said. “We can’t control our circumstances. We need to have schooling. We need have our kids educated and taken care of and watched. And we have to work. We have no other option.”
Spencer said the expectation on parents to homeschool their children is “unrealistic,” but admitted the current circumstances are no one’s fault.
“Teachers are doing their best. Principals are doing a great job. Everyone is doing their best, across the board,” she said. “But you cannot expect this to continue.”
