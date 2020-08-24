TRAVERSE CITY — Standardized testing. Paul Bauer called it the “big, summative dipstick” to determine student progress.
The value of that dipstick in the midst of an ongoing pandemic is being questioned by educators, legislators and parents.
Bauer, the director of instructional services for the Traverse Bay Area Intermediate School District, said standardized testing not only gauges a student’s performance but also the performance of the system educating that student.
“It’s always valuable information, but balancing what the message is when it comes to what’s most important in education, right now, is where we need to look,” Bauer said.
Bills passed by the state legislature and signed by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer could have offered more leniency on standardized tests.
Several Democrats tried to change the bills to make the state-mandated tests voluntary, arguing adding those tests on top of an already difficult year for teachers is unnecessary during the pandemic. Those attempts, however, failed to gain enough traction with their fellow legislators.
Traverse City Area Public Schools Superintendent John VanWagoner questions if the resources — specifically money — put toward testing would be more useful elsewhere. States combine to spend roughly $1.7 billion on standardized testing every year, data from the Brookings Institute shows.
VanWagoner said the test results will show exactly what educators expect — a significant learning loss. The $40 million Michigan spends on testing would be helpful in closing the academic and social-emotional gaps created during the shutdown, VanWagoner said.
“It’s almost like the chicken-or-the-egg kind of thing,” he said. “Which comes first, the learning or the assessment? For me, it’s the learning. If not, what are we assessing them on? We only have so many limited dollars.”
State officials, including Superintendent Michael Rice, are seeking federal waivers to skip standardized tests this year, but the new laws still require districts to give “benchmark assessments” in the fall and spring to mark where students stand academically.
The different options for school this year — in-person, virtual and a mix of both — put educators in an odd position, Bauer said.
Bauer spent time Wednesday working through the logistics of providing the benchmark tests to students at home.
“How do you compare student-performance data for virtual kids to your face-to-face students?” Bauer said, adding such an opportunity can give educators more information on the value of testing regardless of where students test. “This is a struggle we’re trying to sort out.”
Some educators argue refocusing on standardized tests will pull teachers away from addressing students’ social-emotional needs and helping students who have fallen behind catch up to their expected grade level.
Allyson McBride-Culver, president of the Traverse City Education Association, called standardized testing a “compliance task” that comes with spending an “inordinate amount of time and money giving, scoring, creating, preparing for those tests.
“Any time we’re giving those tests, we’re taking away from instructional time,” she said. “We’re trying to deliver our very best educational product, ... and standardized tests are a great spot to recapture some of that money and have it directed right back into students.”
Proponents of standardized testing claim the data from the exams is crucial to informing state policies on education, guiding teacher instruction and giving parents insight on their child’s learning.
Jon Hoover, super- intendent for Glen Lake Community Schools, is hopeful testing waivers are still possible. He said the outlook for the coming school year is still uncertain and another shutdown caused by the pandemic will only further disrupt education.
“If the testing is to determine real growth in a student, then having an abnormal instructional learning environment could create abnormal testing results,” Hoover said.
Survey data from the George Washington University Center on Education Policy estimates that students spend 10 days taking district-mandated tests during the school year and nine days taking state-mandated tests — but those numbers vary widely from state to state.
The same study showed teachers, on average, spend 14 days preparing students for the state exams and 12 days for district exams.
Darcey Vermilya, a parent of students at Buckley Community Schools, has long believed there is too much testing.
Although Vermilya understands the necessity of determining if schools are “succeeding in providing a well-rounded education,” she worries too much emphasis is placed on teaching for the test. She called the amount of time students and teachers spend on testing “absurd.”
“The goal was to make sure schools were properly preparing students, but I think it had the opposite effect,” she said. “If these tests are such a great barometer then why do only 26 percent of students graduate proficient in math and we see similar stats in reading and science?”
Legislators and educators still have time to determine just how valuable the dipstick is.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.