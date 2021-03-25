TRAVERSE CITY — Alice Cooper would be none too pleased with the Michigan House of Representatives plan for summer school.
The rocker’s anthem celebrating summer break and the end of the school year — and suggesting school might be out “forever” — would have to change to “school’s out for just three weeks” if House Bill 4048 becomes state law.
The legislation would provide participating school districts with an additional $550 per student attending the summer program. The money is part of federal funding from the second COVID-19 stimulus package.
Another $100 per student could be tacked on if the school district’s program is deemed “innovative,” although the bill came with little detail about what criteria would meet the innovative stipulation.
As has been the case with much of the pandemic school funding, strings are attached.
To receive the additional money, districts must offer an eight-week, teacher-led program that students attend in person Monday through Friday. The program’s curriculum must also include math, reading and science, and it has to start after June 1 and end before Sept. 1.
Those requirements, specifically the two-month time commitment, don’t sit well with area educators.
Casey Petz, superintendent at Suttons Bay Public Schools, said the Legislature has to “step away from designing school on behalf of the local school district.”
“That program will have zero participants from staff and students,” he said.
Such a strategy won’t even address learning loss, Petz said. In fact, he believes it would make it worse.
“I’ve got this child that’s hungry, sick and needs to get sleep; but I don’t care about that and I’m going to teach him math,” Petz said. “When people are exhausted and their basic needs aren’t being met — it doesn’t matter how amazing the lessons are or the teacher is — they’re not going to take in the material.”
House Bill 4048 is the latest attempt out of Lansing to address learning loss that didn’t resonate with those on the ground at schools.
Michigan Department of Education Superintendent Michael Rice, in a February speech to the Michigan House and Senate education committees, suggested the state legislature increase the number of instructional days for K-12 school in light of the learning loss experienced during the COVID-19 pandemic. Rice also said extending the current school year into the summer for all students should be an option.
Petz said at the time that educators and legislators are “out of sync” in addressing problems in public education. The summer school requirements seem to be more proof of that.
Kingsley Area Schools Superintendent Keith Smith said more school funding should not outweigh the emotional toll the pandemic has taken on students in the past year.
“These kids need a break to recharge their batteries, spend time with their families — and we’ll continue to do everything we need to to keep getting them caught up,” Smith said.
Kingsley offers a 4-week summer school program, and Smith said he is unlikely to add another four weeks based on early conversations with staff.
“I don’t think you’re going to see schools go after all of the money because some of it just doesn’t fit with what we do and what we value for kids,” Smith said.
Traverse City Area Public Schools also runs a summer school program every year, but Superintendent John VanWagoner questions the feasibility of what the state House suggests.
“I’m not in a position to say the requirements there are even doable,” he said. “I know schools are struggling to find staffing and getting families to commit to five days a week for eight weeks.”
Allyson McBride-Culver, union president of the Traverse City Education Association, said teachers who do take part could be switched to an hourly rate of pay for those eight weeks instead of salary.
“They’re so tired, and the money likely won’t be enough compared to what they normally make,” she said.
Some legislators are not convinced the provision is best for students and staff.
Republican state Rep. John Roth of Michigan’s 104th District is hopeful the Senate will make adjustments to the plan. He worries not enough teachers will voluntarily sign up to forfeit two months of their summer break.
Roth plans to speak with state Sen. Wayne Schmidt to see what changes can be made. Schmidt is the Republican senator from Traverse City who chairs the Appropriations K-12 subcommittee.
“It’s pretty rigorous,” Roth said. “I’m certainly all for flexibility for the schools to be able to do it in a way that’s best for them because we know it’s going to be an issue.”