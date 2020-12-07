TRAVERSE CITY — Rebecca Schubert said her two children have been champions about wearing their masks at school.
Schubert’s son and daughter, who go to Old Mission Peninsula School, never complain about having to keep their masks on. The controversy about the issue falls more on the adults than it does on the children, Schubert said, and it is putting people’s health and safety at risk.
The stark divide between people who believe masks protect people from the coronavirus and those who don’t turned wearing a mask from a public health issue into a political debate, Schubert said. She worries the antagonistic climate will render any policy or law requiring masks useless and might spark the debate further.
“There would be a backlash from people that don’t believe in it, and I don’t think (a legal mandate) would improve things, unfortunately,” she said.
Some school officials scrambled to keep masks a requirement after the Michigan Supreme Court struck down Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s executive orders requiring masks in public. Although the state-approved MI Safe Schools Roadmap mandated masks be worn in regions designated phases 1-4, there were questions about what the Supreme Court ruling did to those requirements.
Greenspire Head of School Robert Walker recommended to his board of education a way to put aside any doubt — make wearing a mask part of the school’s dress code. He jokingly referred to it as the “Walker Executive Order.”
“The masks were a necessity to keep Greenspire in the Greenspire-style of learning,” Walker said.
Parents and students were understanding of the addition to the dress code. Walker said there were no students sent home for not wearing a mask nor were there any suspensions or detentions.
“Just gentle reminders,” Walker said.
Although transmission within schools remains low, Walker said he would not be surprised to see broader conversations about legal mask mandates in and out of schools take place as cases rise in the community. Much like the MI Safe plan, Walker would expect any mandate to be regional and not one size fits all.
“It comes down to erring on the side of caution,” he said.
Robert Moeser, a Traverse City resident and father of three, believes parents who choose to send their children to school should also be legally required to have their children wear masks at all times while at school — that includes outside during recess. Children can’t necessarily be counted on to keep a safe social distance, Moeser said, and requiring masks would help cut down potential transmission.
The 41-year-old Moeser tells his three young ones to stay away from other children not wearing masks.
“It’s sad,” he said. “This ostracizes my children on the playground and during lunch — and it is by my own hand that this is happening.”
Moeser called it a “messed up situation,” but he said it does not have to be that way. Moeser knows he is not entitled to a mask mandate, but he continues to hope one might be put in place.
“I have no right to tell others what to do with their freedom, but you can best believe I have the right to tell my own children what not to do even if it makes them the black sheep in the crowd,” he said. “Being in school is so very important for my children, and none of them want to go back to virtual learning.”
Wayne Schmidt finds himself on the side supporting a mask mandate for public places, including schools.
The Republican senator from Traverse City said he would vote for a legal mandate if one was brought to the Legislature. His issue, however, has been the perceived lack of trust between many state congresspeople and the governor’s office.
Schmidt said both the “micromanaging and lack of communication” from Whitmer’s senior staff has made working together difficult and coming to an agreement on even the simplest of things regarding the pandemic a back-and-forth fight.
“This should have been simple and straightforward,” Schmidt said.
With Congress now in its lame-duck session, Schmidt isn’t all too optimistic any movement on a mask mandate will happen before 2021. After Jan. 1 might be a different story, although he admitted most of his Republican colleagues do not share his views on such a mandate.
“I remain the eternal optimist and want to do what’s good policy,” Schmidt said.
Kingsley Area Schools Superintendent Keith Smith said he is glad he won’t have to be one of the legislators responsible for making that decision.
Kingsley was the first school district in northern Michigan to return to school in person for the 2020-21 school year, opening its doors Aug. 25. At the time, masks were optional at all Kingsley schools, which was allowed under the guidelines for regions in phase 5 of the MI Safe plan.
Kingsley High School had its first COVID-19 case just three days later, but another positive was not identified until last month. The district required masks at the middle and high school when Whitmer downgraded the region to phase 4 and also required preK-5 students to wear masks in common areas. Both the middle and high school have seen multiple quarantines and positive cases since that time.
Smith said masks help but that they are “not an end-all, be-all solution” going forward.
“If the mask mandate was 100 percent effective, we wouldn’t see the spike in cases we’re seeing even in phase 4,” Smith said.
If there is a policy set in place, Smith said it needs to be legally consistent across the state and all districts.
“It shouldn’t be left up to individual schools. Your rights shouldn’t change depending on where you’re at, so the state does need to do something,” he said. “It’s a tough one, and we’ll do whatever we’re told to do.”