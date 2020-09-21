SUTTONS BAY — Ten years preparing for something few — if any — saw as a possibility. Preparing without knowing what 2020 held.
Suttons Bay Public Schools officials have spent the better part of a decade in the online education game. The veterans of virtual learning now find themselves in a position better equipped to meet the increased demand of at-home instruction amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Enrollment overall is up 75 students at Suttons Bay, but the district’s virtual learning platform increased by 100, Superintendent Casey Petz said. Suttons Bay is the only district in the five-county region that has a higher virtual enrollment (340) than in-person (325) — about 51 percent.
I can’t tell you how nice it is to have that sitting there for us,” Petz said. “I don’t know what I would tell families if we didn’t have that for them.”
The existing staff at Suttons Bay was able to absorb the influx of students choosing virtual, but Petz said the district is “red-lining a little bit” with its capacity.
“We’re getting close to the point where we have to think about what we’re going to do if this grows bigger,” Petz said.
Adam Couturier has been teaching since 2001, spending the past six years at Suttons Bay as part of the district’s virtual program. Couturier said he began by helping in-seat students with their online work, acting as a “proctor and mentor” to keep students on track.
Suttons Bay officials revamped the program for the 2015-16 school year to make it 100 percent virtual — staff, students and instruction for all grade levels and subjects.
Couturier said teachers still met in person with students before the COVID-19 pandemic, doing so at libraries, bookstores or coffee shops. That hasn’t resumed yet, although in-person instruction at Suttons Bay has. Couturier is hopeful those face-to-face check-ins will start soon.
Couturier said he is thrilled to be part of a “healthy option in our education system” that allows flexibility.
“Traditional, in-seat situations for a number of our students were simply not leading to a healthy, balanced life,” he said. “Their social world can become much more manageable in our school, and this leads to more energy being available for learning.”
Although the district is on the precipice of an issue with remote education, Petz doesn’t blame or judge families and students for choosing to stay home. Instead, Petz said he is “extremely grateful” to have the the option he does.
“There are things that you can’t see or hear or even ask about,” he said. “They have their reasons for staying home.”
An August survey from Burbio, a New York-based company that aggregates school data, estimated that 52 percent of students likely will participate in some form of virtual learning — be that full-time virtual or a hybrid model paired with in-person instruction — during the 2020-21 school year.
Most area districts are hovering around 20-25 percent, including Grand Traverse Academy at 21 percent (162 virtual, 605 in-person), Frankfort-Elberta at 21 percent (97 virtual, 369 in person)and Kalkaska at 23 percent (320 virtual, 1,090 in person).
Kingsley Area Schools hits that mark as well with 21.3 percent (319) of its 1,500 students staying at home.
“This summer, I think I bet a Diet Coke on about 27 or 28 percent,” said Kingsley Superintendent Keith Smith. “In fairness, I expected there to be more outbreaks in northern Michigan.”
Smith said offering virtual learning, although necessary, is difficult on his teaching staff. Most of the Kingsley middle school and high school are teaching both in-person and virtually each school day. Smith said elementary is a bit simpler because they only have one class.
Smith worries students learning at home aren’t getting the same quality and quantity of education as those physically in front of a teacher. Smith said students in building are getting nearly seven hours of instruction each day.
“Is the average kid at home really putting in six hours?” Smith said, adding that even half that amount would be “pretty optimistic.”
Smith pointed to the way students learned at the end of last school year when academic expectations dipped and bad habits might have been picked up.
“No grades, only two hours of instruction, no new content, optional homework,” Smith said. “Kids really did fall behind.”
Glen Lake Community Schools has one of the lowest virtual-attendance rates in the area. Just 48 of the 733 students — or 6.5 percent — are learning from home.
Superintendent Jon Hoover could only venture a guess as to why that is, but he said Glen Lake has “a lot of very happy students, parents and staff now that we are back in session.”
“I hope it is because our parents believe the changes we made to our facilities and the health and hygiene protocols we have established are sufficient for them to trust having their children back with our staff in the building,” he said.
Traverse City Area Public Schools also is below the area average.
TCAPS still is enrolling students into its UpNorth Virtual On Demand program through Sept. 28, but current figures show 1,325 students going the virtual route — either the TCAPS-taught offering or the on-demand version. That is 14.5 percent of its 9,133 student body.
Virtual learning does come with some of its own risks, which is why Couturier tells his students that they need to be proactive in doing things an in-seat student does. That means being social, staying active, playing a sport or taking part in an activity, club or extracurricular, and volunteering.
That is important now more than ever as COVID-19 restrictions have taken away many of those opportunities.
“Make sure you have something that gets you motivated to get up in the morning,” Couturier said.
Through the first three weeks, Couturier said he hasn’t heard too many students voicing any drawbacks to the system.
“I’m guessing that a good many of them just wanted to do something different, even school — even school online,” he said.
