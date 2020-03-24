Some of the region’s most vulnerable residents rely on food banks for a portion of their families’ food — and that need rose suddenly because of response to the rapid spread of COVID-19.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s executive order last week that prohibited large crowds forced meeting venues across the state to close suddenly.
The juxtaposition of those two — a sudden increased need for food and a supply of food without waiting mouths — resulted in a rare moment of connection in these days of disconnect.
The managers of shuttered meeting facilities donated their stocks of food to area food banks.
“We have picked up from them: food service and convention centers,” Food Rescue Manager Taylor Moore said last week.
Food originally intended to feed crowds at Grand Traverse Resort & Spa and at the Hagerty Center at Northwestern Michigan College ended up being distributed to individual families struggling to put food on the table.
Great Wolf Lodge closed in response to the COVID-19 outbreak, and the food there also went to hungry families in the region.
Val Stone, who works for Food Rescue, a Goodwill of Northern Michigan program, and is coordinator of the Northwest Food Coalition, said some restaurants — which were ordered last Monday to eliminate dine-in service but still are allowed to offer take-out — offered excess food for use by food banks.
Other businesses in the region have contributed cash to help food banks deal with the increased need caused by the coronavirus and the resulting layoffs and potential loss of family income.
It’s heartening to witness local corporate citizens contributing food and funding to help feed our region’s most vulnerable population in this time of need.
We hope that community spirit of sharing and support will continue in the coming weeks. We’re all in this together, and how we treat each other today surely will be remembered for years to come.
