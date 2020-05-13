A situation popped up this week: Last Friday, Northwest Michigan Health Services in Traverse City announced a “testing-for-all” policy in partnership with the state health department.
But when a Long Lake Township resident called the state’s COVID-19 hotline to make an appointment to use the drive-through testing site, they told her no, that she needed to go through her doctor’s office.
The testing wasn’t for anyone, it was for anyone without symptoms.
But it isn’t necessarily for everyone, either.
The state has not said “hey everyone, go get tested and we might be able to open sooner.”
Yet “robust” and “aggressive” testing is a factor in reopening the state.
We could use some clarity because keeping the ground loose for goalpost moving and omitting key factors is sowing needless confusion.
Scientists mostly agree that testing is necessary, and that Michigan has been lagging.
The Harvard Global Health Institute and STAT research at the beginning of the month showed Michigan about 15,000 daily tests behind where it should be before “relaxing” stay at home orders.
Michigan’s Chief Operating Officer Tricia Foster said as much at Monday’s press conference.
“When we were looking at the numbers a month or so ago, it was clear that our testing was not matching what our capacity could be,” Foster said of the state’s 5,000 daily test-mark in April.
Foster went on to enthuse about hitting 15,000 this month through public/private partnerships and with federal help; goals to test everyone involved in prisons, jails, nursing homes and adult care facilities, homeless persons, veterans homes and migrant farm work; and hitting the 30,000 test mark in June.
Good news, surely, but what now?
Should people without symptoms get tested, if they’re not front-line workers? Would that help us, and our region, nail down a more accurate depiction of how much COVID-19 is out there?
We’d happily swab our nostrils if it would help.
There again, the state stops short — we assume because we still don’t have the capacity to test everyone, and that the effort may not give an accurate enough picture of what’s happening.
There’s also the nagging details about the efficacy of the tests themselves; the number of false negatives, about 30 percent, and the expensive and error-prone antibody tests.
Again, a little clarity would go a long way.
We know that the lack of good, accurate, widespread testing has dogged our ability to contain or trace COVID-19 from the beginning — or even when the “beginning” actually was. New York’s “Patient Zero” came forward with a European exposure in February, when we were were testing no one for COVID-19.
Supply shortfalls and lack of capacity have made testing an easy scapegoat for fumbled responses both state and nationally.
But today, now nine weeks in, with falling death rates and curves flattening, we need to clarify what testing means now.
Is it accurate and trustworthy? Who should get one? How can this be done in an organized and widespread manner? How will test results factor into reopening? Does testing for all mean all need testing? Testing as a way forward sounds reasonable on the surface but tell us how.
We understand that the science is evolving as we go.
Let’s evolve with it.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.