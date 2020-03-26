The issue: Michigan's problem with COVID-19 is just beginning
Our view: Remember who we're protecting
The most vulnerable among us deserve our best effort.
It has been refreshing to see how seriously many northern Michiganders have taken social distancing measures and the ongoing stay-at-home order from Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.
It's not easy.
We, like many of you, will struggle financially, physically and mentally in the coming weeks as the impacts of our general societal quarantine for COVID-19 set in. Our children lose important time in the classroom and schoolyard. We lose important work time, and with it, suffer financially or professionally. And our friends and family will struggle with physical distance — hugs and camaraderie feel far from our reach.
But this all is for a reason, and that reason for many of us is not our own wellbeing. How we act now will determine our fate, and that of our loved ones in the coming weeks.
The measures imposed protect the most vulnerable among us — our friends and loved ones whose bodies couldn't endure the rigors of a violent infection. We confront this challenge head-on because, we understand fully the fate we could bestow on those around us if we do not.
Our nation was caught unprepared for the threat on our doorstep, and it has become apparent the virus has spread far beyond our capacity to track it with testing. On Thursday, the number of positive COVID-19 test results in Michigan spiked by more than 500, and another 17 Michiganders died from the disease. To date 2,856 people have tested positive for the infection statewide and 60 people have died.
It has become clear our testing effort is the equivalent of trying to take a photo of an elephant through a keyhole.
That's why we continue to implore everyone to take social distancing seriously to prevent catastrophe.
We need look no further than our own southeast Michigan hospitals that now are becoming overrun with people who have been hit hardest by COVID-19 infections. In those places, the virus' most insidious side effect comes to pass — isolation.
The distance we all feel today as our daily routines are interrupted is dwarfed by the isolation felt by those who succumb to COVID-19 in our hospitals.
There are no family visits. No last goodbyes. No comforting touch.
If all our discomfort saves even a single loved one, friend, neighbor or stranger from such a fate, we feel good about our sacrifice. And you should, too.
