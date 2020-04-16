During the Great Recession, we were a collective mental health mess, professionally speaking.
Financial, housing and job-related hardship spurred a worrisome jump in depression, anxiety and problematic drug use, reports a recent article published in a journal of the Association for Psychological Science.
Worse, the declines lasted years after the Recession’s official end.
Experts are already bracing for this pattern to repeat itself as we gird against the hardship to come in COVID-19’s wake.
“We’re expecting to see increased rates of suicidality, depression, and other mental health issues for 1-2 years — both because of COVID, and because of the downstream economic effects,” Crisis Text Line Co-Founder and Chief Data Scientist Bob Filbin is quoted April 15 in Forbes.
The additional disconnect by way of social distancing poses other challenges. But as in so many other sectors, tech interventions are filling the gap.
This week Michigan Department of Health and Human Services launched a statewide “warmline” to connect those with persistent mental health concerns with peer support specialists. “Warmlines” are an alternative to traditional psychiatric crisis hotlines for non-crisis calls. Answering the call are peers — people with experiences with behavioral health issues, trauma or personal crises, who are trained to support their callers.
Existing mental health apps and text lines are already seeing upticks in traffic. Real Talk, a teen mental health app, has seen a 48 percent increase in downloads, reports Forbes. Crisis Text Line’s texters are also seeing jumps in users below the poverty line, front line workers and those working in health and service sectors. A disproportionate amount of stress is showing in the 25-45 age range, Filbin said.
We need to be watchful within our own circles, too, and reach out to those who may be struggling. We may be socially distant but the lines of communication are open.
The warmline will operate seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 2 a.m. at 888-PEER-753 (888-733-7753). Individuals in crisis, including those considering suicide, are urged to contact the Disaster Distress Helpline 24/7 at 800-985-5990 or the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline 24/7 at 800-273-8255.
