The announcements come fast and furious, cancellations, suspensions, numbers, cases ...
It’s hard to keep up with it all, and get facts fast amid the upheaval. To that end, this week we started a COVID-19 collection with all of our reporting available to the community, free-of-charge.
Public health is the priority.
And while what happens out there may be a moving target, our role stands clear: Deliver the facts, and report the news, every step of the way.
We’re here at work, and will continue getting the information for you, asking questions, analyzing the answers, and looking at the impacts that COVID-19 has on us.
We are looking at something unprecedented together, yes.
But while we may have never experienced a pandemic, we’ve weathered plenty of storms.
We will stay steady, and look out for each other.
We will be mindful of our collective destiny and keep people as safe as we can.
We do this by keeping you informed. We have a rolling list of cancellations available to you, to save you unnecessary trips. Additional reporting resources are being mustered and mobilized, and we will continue the expansive, thoughtful coverage we started weeks ago (remember that?) when COVID-19 was an unfamiliar term.
We are here to listen, gather, help, share. We are open.
Look for the COVID-19 link on the Record-Eagle home page.
