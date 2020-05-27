Our region is a social media darling. It’s a blessing and a curse, and this weekend, it was both.
All eyes turned to us for the holiday, as we in northern Michigan and the Upper Peninsula got the inaugural go-ahead to open at limited capacity in our post-peak COVID-19 state.
But as if being the test case for the “up north” pandemic pilgrimage wasn’t enough, we also set the scene for several social media volleys that made national news.
A post about “karma” from a local businessman shared a request from Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s husband to jump the line to get their boat dock in the water — because it was the governor’s boat dock. The business gave a “no” response because of a three-week backlog — due in part because of Whitmer’s varying rules about boats in the COVID-19-related stay at home orders. The businessman’s post said he’d put the first family at the back of the line.
This spawned a call to protest at the governor’s cottage, picturing two cars in an Elk Rapids driveway. Outraged photos also appeared of the governor gallivanting at area restaurants.
Our readers contacted us. Some just wanted us to jump in the fray, and hit “share” straightaway. Others wanted us to find out what was true and what was not.
We got to work.
The photos looked ripped from a different timeline, and it turned out, they were. A reporter went to the “protest” and no one showed up, at the appointed time though people did come later and played loud music. Turned out the governor wasn’t there at all.
But the boat story was true. We confirmed it independently, even as Lansing was — if not denying it outright, dodging the question.
Dr. Marc Mallory dropped his wife’s name to no avail in a move that smacks of tone-deafness, given the pain and anxiety many Michiganders face in this crisis.
This was made worse as instead of copping to it right away, the governor’s office hopped on a moral high ground of “we don’t deign to answer online rumors.” Others said that her office told people the post was baseless and told people to remove it.
Whitmer said Monday that her husband’s request was a “joke” and that he regrets it. What started with a social crime has now ballooned because of the cover up — because this “online rumor” was true.
The situation shows the beauty of social media — it’s immediate accountability.
But it also snowballed into showing its limitations, because so much of it is tailored to reflect the story you want to read, rather than the one that’s true. The nugget of truth gets lost in the lies surrounding it.
The desire and expertise to exploit this will only get worse.
We thank our readers for expecting more out of us. We’re glad to be here. But question everything you see on social media. That’s one tip we’re happy to share.
