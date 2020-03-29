The governor’s “stay home” order this week forced some involuntary introspection. How essential am I?
Turns out, there’s a definitive answer. A formula that can be broken down, legislated and enforced.
What became quickly apparent is that many of our most essential people are low-wage earners with little financial cushion, and likely few choices about whether or not “it’s safe” to work.
Gas station workers. Grocery store cashiers. Pizza Delivery. Janitors. Fast food workers.
They are on both the front lines of potential exposure, and are charged with helping us isolated in the comforts of our homes survive the COVID-19 pandemic.
We hope that their employers and customers are safeguarding their exposure at all costs.
For all of our actions are essential to making this effort, as COVID-19 has reinforced our connections to each other, and the intertwining of our fates.
All of us are needed to fight, together. Most of us are doing what we can.
Our businesses pivoted to manufacturing medical supplies. Members of our community are making masks at home, and filling little libraries with toilet paper. Our legislators scramble to help the many of us who’ve lost our jobs and child care this week. Our health care workers struggle to keep us alive and themselves and their families, safe.
Others may be just staying home and limiting contact with the outside world. That alone is enough to have a positive ripple effect on the whole works.
Even if you’re not on the essential list, you’re essential to us, and you’re essential to someone else.
During this time we’d like to highlight the people who are essential to you. We’ve started a collection on Facebook, called You Are Essential.
Share a photo or tell us about someone essential to you at www.facebook.com/youareessentialtc.
Through the dire news, COVID-19 is teaching us a lot about what is essential in our lives. Good hygiene. Fresh air. Keeping those around us safe.
And most of all, each other.
