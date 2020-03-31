Our region lost its first citizens to COVID-19 in recent days.
It’s heartbreaking on so many levels.
We wouldn’t want anyone to die in this way, isolated from those who love them.
Our losses underscore the gravity of our actions on every level.
As individuals we can stay home and wash our hands. We can rise above our individual needs and focus on the needs of our community.
Communities can galvanize, chip in and help out. We need our top leaders, our Governor and our President, to do the same.
It is crucial our leaders rise above battles of will and ego.
There are no doubts that both Gov. Whitmer and President Trump feel justified in their frustration with each other.
But the swipes and the snipes feel inappropriate to the life-and-death nature of their response to COVID-19.
We appreciate Whitmer’s and other governors recent decision to change tack, as we hang in the balance of the squabbling over resources and blame.
We need that energy directed elsewhere, to saving lives.
Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Dr. Anthony Fauci told us Sunday that 100,000 — 200,000 Americans may die before COVID-19 is through with us.
That’s almost twice as many dead as those we lost in combat in World War I; in Vietnam; in Korea.
To tackle this disease, we need to work together. We need to rise above the fray.
We’re glad to see that Whitmer and the White House worked out Michigan’s emergency declaration this weekend.
That’s a good sign. Let’s do more of that, and save the blame game for the after-action report.
We know that COVID-19 is exacting a toll on us, and that in general, fuses run a little shorter these days.
The pandemic is taking a toll on many a psyche, and we’ve seen more than a few even-tempered people lose their cool under the strain.
But our health, livelihood and lives depend on putting our safety above our politics.
