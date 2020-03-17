TRAVERSE CITY — Area restaurants scrambled to react to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s executive order to all restaurants in Michigan to end dine-in service by 3 p.m. Monday. The ban is scheduled to end at 11:59 p.m. March 30.
“It’s pretty wild,” said Patti Hickman, who co-owns The Dish restaurant, 108 S. Union St., with her husband, Randy Waclawski.
“This is a huge disruption for sales. Its a huge disruption for everyone,” said Dean Sparks, owner of Sparks BBQ, 201 E. Front St.
Whitmer’s order — a response to the COVID-19 pandemic — aims to curb large gatherings of people via a ban on in-restaurant dining and limits on other social gathering places. The order allows restaurants to offer take-out or delivery service.
Many area restaurants — including Sparks BBQ and The Dish — plan to keep cooking despite the ban on in-restaurant dining.
“We’re going to try to make lemonade out of lemons,” said Rick Dubro, who co-owns Rico’s Cafe, 5790 U.S. 31 in Grawn, with his wife, Lori. “My main thing is to try to keep my employees busy.”
Michigan Executive Order 2020-9 temporarily closes theaters, bars and casinos, and limits restaurants to carry-out and delivery orders, from March 16 at 3 p.m. through March 30 at 11:59 p.m., according to a release from the governor’s office.
Public accommodation affected by the order include restaurants, cafes, coffee houses, bars, taverns, brewpubs, distilleries, clubs, movie theaters, indoor and outdoor performance venues, gymnasiums, fitness centers, recreation centers, indoor sports facilities, indoor exercise facilities, exercise studios, spas, and casinos.
Scott Lama, general manager of Dillinger’s Pub, said Tuesday — St. Patrick’s Day — typically is one of the pub’s busiest of the year.
“It’s right up there with New Year’s Eve,” he said.
But Dillinger’s won’t be open for the holiday this year. It closed Monday for the duration of the executive order.
“It’s not worth it for us to do take-out. Logistically, it’s not worth it,” Lama said. “It hurts a lot, but it’s better to be safe, than sorry.”
He suspects the governor’s closure order may not end March 30.
“I don’t see that happening,” he said.
“I think it’s going to get a lot worse before it gets better, I hope not, but I think so. I’m worried about some of employees. A lot of them are younger — they don’t think long-term, they think here and now.”
Dillinger’s employs between 25 and 30 employees, Lama said.
Allison Poremba worked behind the bar at Dillinger’s on Monday. She said she plans to “relax and watch Netflix” while Dillinger’s is closed.
“I’ve got some (money) saved up,” she said. “I really like to have a little cushion built up.”
The order does not restrict food and beverage businesses from offering delivery service, window service, walk-up service, drive-through service, or drive-up service.
Even before the governor’s order was announced, traffic at some restaurants dipped.
“Everything was fine until yesterday, then the bottom dropped out. I’ve never had a Sunday so slow,” Dubro said.
Rico’s will maintain its normal hours, but will offer takeout only. Dubro said he’s thinking about offering delivery, something the restaurant hasn’t done for years.
“We’re going to comply with all government mandates.” Sparks said. “We’ll try to protect our employees as best we can.”
“Regarding unemployment, we’re trying to find answers,” he said. “We are expanding our awareness of our takeout for families. We want to help the community as much as possible. This community built us.”
Places of public accommodation are encouraged to use precautions to mitigate potential transmission of COVID-19, including social distancing. Restaurants may allow five people inside at a time to pick up orders, so long as they stay six feet apart from each other, the release stated.
The restrictions don’t apply to the following locations: office buildings, grocery stores, markets, food pantries, pharmacies, drug stores, and providers of medical equipment and supplies, health care facilities, residential care facilities, congregate care facilities, and juvenile justice facilities, warehouse and distribution centers, and industrial and manufacturing facilities.
“This disease is a challenge unlike any we’ve experienced in our lifetimes,” Whitmer said in the release. “Fighting it will cause significant but temporary changes to our daily lives.”
Turtle Creek Casino and Leelanau Sands Casino both closed all operations. Grand Traverse Resort and Spa closed all on-site restaurants and recreation facilities, said Public Relations Manager Caroline Rizzo. The resort has 100 Tower rooms still open. Room service shut down except for pizza from The Den.
“It’s definitely an impact,” Rizzo said. “I think it’s a difficult reality for a lot of people right now.”
At The Dish, Hickman said they’ll try to keep the staff of a dozen employees — including six to eight full-timers who depend on the job for their livelihood — working as much as possible.
“We’re taking it day by day. We’re hoping that we get enough take-out business, and were working on starting delivery tomorrow. (on a temporary basis),” Hickman said.
Two restaurants in Gaylord, Alpine Tavern & Eatery and Crave Pizza Pasta & Pub, are gearing up to offer carryout and meal deliveries, according to a release.
