TRAVERSE CITY — Businesses receiving Paycheck Protection Program loans of less than $50,000 have an easier process to forgive them.
The U.S. Small Business Administration and U.S. Department of Treasury announced the simpler loan forgiveness application process, according to a release from Venture North Funding and Development.
The release states that the goal of the new loan forgives application is to "ease the workload for small business applicants and their local (financial) institution."
Businesses that received PPP loans of $50,000 or less are encouraged to contact their local loan officer at their partner financial institution or go to www.sba.gov.
Venture North Executive Director Laura Galbraith said the new process is similar to other efforts like the Regional Resiliency Program. She said the region needs "more resources to help the small businesses."
"We are all striving to simplify processes for small businesses with financial and technical assistance to overcome the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic," Galbraith said in the release. "If Congress and the President continue the Payroll Protection Program, the Regional Resiliency Program will offer help to small businesses that need assistance in navigating the process.
"We are working with a number of small businesses with nine or fewer employees that did not receive Federal Stimulus support. For many businesses, the availability of funding made it possible to open safely, sustain operations and create new approaches that help them overcome COVID-19 barriers."
