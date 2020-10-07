DETROIT — DTE Energy made a pledge of $13 million for its customers during the COVID-19 pandemic.
DTE will make donations “to human service agencies plus direct relief to customers struggling with arrears throughout the crisis,” according to a release.
The company estimates the assistance will “help nearly 40,000 of its most vulnerable customers keep their energy flowing during this challenging time.”
“We know many of our customers have coped with COVID-19’s impact on family members, and many more are bringing in less income and having a hard time getting by,” President and CEO Jerry Norcia said in the release. “We felt it was crucial during this terrible pandemic to offer lifelines to the most vulnerable among us. “
DTE’s donation to human service agencies includes The Heat and Warmth Fund, the United Way, the Salvation Army, the Wayne Metropolitan Community Action Agency, St. Vincent de Paul and True North.
The company is also pledging “direct financial support to qualifying customers based on income level and amount of arrears,” according to the release. DTE earlier this year created a Personalized Service Protection plan to assist members.
For more information about available programs call 800-477-4747 or log on to www.dteenergy.com/covid19.
