TRAVERSE CITY — On Friday, Munson Healthcare officials attributed the majority of a decline in beds occupied by COVID-19 inpatients across the network’s six hospitals overnight to patients who died from COVID-19.

Munson attributed six of the nine-bed decline to COVID-19 related deaths, with two of them at Munson Medical Center.

And during the past week, there have been 20 coronavirus-related deaths across all six Munson hospitals, with eight of them at Munson Medical Center.

Brian Lawson, Munson Healthcare spokesperson, said the past two to five months have been the worst of the pandemic for Munson, with nearly one third of COVID-19 deaths recorded at in the system’s hospitals since the start of the pandemic occurring during the past two months. Half have occurred in the past five months.

He attributed the high death rate to the higher positivity rate and the increase of severe illness in the northern Michigan region.

“I think when you think about the human toll that the pandemic is taking, I think that one of the heartbreaking things about it, is that it is preventable,” Lawson said. “And that’s why we continue to encourage vaccination, because it’s proven to prevent severe illness. It’s been proven to prevent deaths. And the vast majority of the deaths that we’re seeing are unvaccinated.”

There were 74 inpatient beds occupied by COVID-19 patients across the network’s six hospitals on Friday, with 49 of them in Traverse City.

According to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, by Wednesday, there were 89,730 cases and 1,609 deaths reported in northern Michigan since the start of the pandemic.

The data shows 362 new deaths have been added to the tally for northern Michigan since Dec. 1.

The Grand Traverse County Health Department, in conjunction with the National Guard, also recently established a new drive-thru testing site from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday, north of Cherry Capitol Airport, at 1320 Airport Access Road in Traverse City.

Kevin Klein, Cherry Capitol Airport Director, and Mike Lahey, GTCHD Health Officer, said this was done in an effort to make it more convenient for people to get tested at the airport and to direct symptomatic people out of the airport terminal, where there is another testing site run by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and Honu Management Group.

“These things, just like vaccinations, they ebb and flow, and as the resources are being made available to the local health department, we’re not sitting on them,” Lahey said. “We’re pushing them out the door that same 24, 48 hours to get them out in the community. And, all the health care partners we talk to are doing the same.”