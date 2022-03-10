TRAVERSE CITY — As COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations decline in the region, residents face new decisions about how and when to begin resuming less-precautious routines.

It’s a transition that presents new questions and challenges as Michigan moves past the two-year mark of the pandemic, and new infection rates plummet.

“We’re doing great. I think Traverse City is very forward thinking. I think that’s why we’re doing so well,” said Traverse City resident and social worker Stephanie Feibing while playing chess Wednesday afternoon at BREW with her friend, Mersadies Lovano.

The percentage of COVID-19 test results that turn up infections each day (percent positivity) in the Grand Traverse region has been on the decline since February. And by Wednesday, percent positivity for the past 14 days dipped below 10 percent for the first time since Sept. 13.

Percent positivity statewide now is 5.5 percent for the past 14 days — a dramatic decline from rates that hovered above 20 percent for months as two variants of the virus — Delta and Omicron — spread rapidly in communities.

Also by Wednesday, the number of beds occupied by COVID-19 inpatients in Munson Healthcare hospitals had dropped to 34, with 22 of them at Munson Medical Center.

Munson Healthcare’s Chief Quality and Safety Officer Dr. Joe Santangelo said the number of inpatients systemwide at Munson has hovered in the 30s for the past five days.

Now, as positivity rates retreat, the hospital system is nearing a transition down another level in its pandemic response classification system — from orange to yellow, which requires positivity to drop below 10 percent.

The hospital system last was at pandemic response level yellow on Sept. 8.

The ongoing decline in new COVID-19 infections also means the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reduced Grand Traverse County from high to medium risk rating on March 4.

“I think that we’re progressing in a different way. We’re being more conscious. I think that people are being self-conscious and they are washing their hands more, social distancing, being more respectful in different ways; therefore, it’s a relief that we’re changing, I guess, as a whole,” Fiebing said.

Ginger Smith, Traverse City Area Public Schools executive director of communications, said via text on Wednesday that she asked her son what his impressions were about no longer wearing a mask on the bus.

“’Relief’, was all he said. Then again, he’s 14, so he doesn’t tell me much,” she said.

Smith said a TCAPS bus driver recently commented on how great it is to see children’s smiles again after masking requirements were dropped for buses.

Still, Smith said despite loosening mask requirements as case rates decline, TCAPS has not pulled back on mitigation efforts, including recommended use of and access to masks, hand sanitizer and cleaning protocols.

During a stop for coffee at Table 12, Mark McClure, a 64-year-old retired Delta Airlines pilot who lives near Arbutus Lake, said he felt that while the decline in cases and hospitalizations was a good thing, he doesn’t think the pandemic is over.

“I think that anything that moves toward openness, liberty and personal responsibility I think is moving in the right direction,” he said.

But McClure said, for people to come back together, folks need to clear the air of misinformation regarding COVID-19, which he felt had been politicized.

Cheya Potter, a circus artist from Seattle visiting her boyfriend in Traverse City and working on her laptop at BREW on Wednesday evening said she caught Omicron at the beginning of January and it impacted her work.

Nonetheless, she said she didn’t think getting COVID-19 was so bad because she was vaccinated and boosted.

Dr. Santagelo said, while officials were a little worried about a post-spring break bump in cases, it was important for people to manage the risk of COVID-19 as best as they can.

He said he expects cases to continue to decline as the weather gets warmer and more people are outside.

“I think the important thing for people to keep in mind is that really, we’re at the stage now where it’s really all about managing your risk,” he said, adding people have more tools and information at their disposal now than before.