TRAVERSE CITY — Issues popped up at Traverse City Area Public Schools just a day into the 2021 portion of the school year.
Criticism of district officials regarding their perceived mishandling of busing students home from school Tuesday continued into Wednesday and Thursday. Some TCAPS students were late being picked up and late getting home Tuesday. Others rode on buses at or nearing capacity, which drew questions about safety during the COVID-19 pandemic.
TCAPS Superintendent John VanWagoner said the district had “emergency issues,” that reduced the number of available drivers in the past few days. That made running a full fleet of buses and driving bus routes on time difficult. Not all of the bus drivers out were related to COVID-19, VanWagoner said.
The same issue forced classes at the middle and high schools to be shifted to virtual learning in November and December. VanWagoner said he wants to avoid in-person shutdowns as much as possible and that he wants another option when there is a staff shortage, specifically of bus drivers.
“We’re coming up with a process when these things happen to still be able to maintain school,” VanWagoner said. “We value and know so many of our kids and families have chosen to be here face to face.”
The issue Tuesday did not effect morning transportation, VanWagoner said. The problem came during after-school pickup.
The high school and middle school bus routes run separately in the afternoon — which they do not in the morning — causing a need for more drivers. That resulted in drivers picking up and dropping of middle schoolers and then returning for high school students, which was delayed between 30-45 minutes, VanWagoner said.
Emails and robocalls sent Monday instructed parents to check the district’s online portal for any changes to bus routes as well as pickup and drop-off times.
Rachel Sheppard, parent of two TCAPS students, said she checked the portal but saw no changes to her children’s bus routes. She said that was not the case Tuesday.
Sheppard’s middle school son refused to get on his bus home because it was “packed,” she said. Her son is is “a real rule follower” of safety protocols during the pandemic, she said, adding that she had to pick him up instead.
Sheppard said her high school daughter was in tears when she came home. She told Sheppard that she waited outside for 30 minutes before students were told they were riding another bus. Sheppard said the only fortunate part was each student has his or her own seat.
“We’re in the middle of a pandemic. Let’s put them on a bus, pack them three to a seat and send them on their way,” Sheppard said. “I think more damage was done to my children (Tuesday) than this entire pandemic and virtual learning. You can’t keep throwing things at these kids.”
TCAPS officials reported five new school-associated COVID-19 on Monday and Tuesday, including two at Central Grade School and one each at Central High School, Long Lake Elementary and Westwoods Elementary. It announced another Thursday afternoon at West Middle School. The district now stands at 55 confirmed cases since the beginning of the school year.
VanWagoner said the approach Tuesday was “not optimal” for safety, which is why he and other TCAPS staff are “trying to come up with a system to avoid that” in the future.
Sheppard worried about busing before the school year started. She said district officials reassured her proper safety protocols were in place. She said she was told fewer students would take the bus because parents would drive their children or choose the virtual option.
“For a while there, it was working. I felt my kids were pretty safe on the bus,” she said. “What sent me over the edge was that there was no communication that the plan was to double up on buses.”
Ashley Roper, a stay-at-home mom, said she chose to drive her children to school this year because other students were in greater need of a spot on a bus. Roper felt compelled to defend TCAPS after seeing dozens of comments on social media deriding the school district for its handling of the issue, adding that people should not attack TCAPS for “doing their best.”
Roper said she and her husband each received an automated call from the district telling them they needed to check bus route information online.
“If people are ignoring emails, phone calls — really any information sent out by the schools — then they’re going to miss this important information,” she said. “I do completely understand that all systems don’t, won’t, and never will be 100 percent (effective), but this information was out to the parents.”
VanWagoner said the district will continue to alert parents about the issue, which could continue because the driver shortage was an issue pre-COVID.
“We’ve been at razor-thin margins before, and it’s been like that across the state for quite a while,” VanWagoner said. “Now, you have COVID on top of it that causes us to not be able to run.”
Substitute teachers, secondary staff and others — including a TCAPS associate superintendent — have stepped up to drive buses. VanWagoner said he is getting certified to drive a bus because the problem is that dire.
“I’m the superintendent of the 18th largest school district in the state, but I’ll be rolling up my sleeves and getting my CDL so I can help out,” he said.