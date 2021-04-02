More Information

Those who've lost loved ones to COVID-19 can now get help paying for funeral expenses from the federal government.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency has $2 billion in funds available from the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act of 2021. The money will be used to reimburse individuals and households for COVID-19-related funeral expenses incurred between Jan. 20 and Dec. 31, 2020.

FEMA will begin accepting applications for Funeral Assistance on April 12. For information about eligibility and to apply, visit FEMA.gov.