TRAVERSE CITY — February 2020 seems like a long time ago to Josh Rothwell.
The superintendent at Forest Area Community Schools only had to worry about a flu outbreak knocking down about a quarter of his student population and a good chunk of his staff back then. Rothwell said the flu was dropping his students like flies.
When the COVID-19 outbreak went wide a month later, the rules changed.
“That’s a whole different world back then. At least it is to me, anyway,” Rothwell said. “With the flu, everybody’s nervous about it but the kids get better and come back to school. The unknown of COVID is scarier than just about anything else at this point.”
Health department officials confirmed just seven school-associated COVID-19 cases within Forest Area this school year, none of which were transmitted within school walls. Rothwell said the district hasn’t had many students out sick with other illnesses either.
“These kids are wearing masks,” Rothwell said. “We’ve had a few kids sick here and there, but compared to last year — holy cow — it’s night and day.”
That trend isn’t limited to Forest Area Community Schools or Fife Lake or northern Michigan or even Michigan as a whole. The entirety of the U.S. experienced steep drop in cases of influenza that likely has never been seen in the health profession before, and likely will not be seen again.
Cases of influenza average between 39 million to 56 million annually in the U.S. Doctor visits are about 26 million, hospitalizations are north of 800,000, and deaths can be more than 60,000 on the high end.
This flu season — in the middle of a global pandemic that is blamed for killing 548,162 of the more than 30 million Americans infected with COVID-19 — the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported only 1,639 confirmed cases of influenza in the U.S.
Not hospitalizations. Not doctor visits. Not deaths. Cases. Less than 1,700 cases of an illness that annually affects tens of millions in the U.S.
The CDC categorized all 50 states as having the lowest amount of flu activity within the lowest level of flu transmission. The lowest of the low. The infection rate last flu season was 3.5 percent. The infection rate this week is .2 percent, down from .3 percent last week.
The line graph marking case growth in Michigan shows a steep drop in early- to mid-March of last year — around the time of the shutdown — and the line has crawled at or just above zero since. Most regions in the state currently have no influenza activity, including all of the northern region of Michigan. At this time last year, every strain of the flu affected every region of the state.
In Grand Traverse County, there’s almost nothing to talk about.
Michael Collins, medical director of the Grand Traverse County Health Department, said Munson Medical Center reported six influenza cases this season. Munson officials run several hundred influenza tests every week and usually come back with a couple hundred positives, Collins said. The peak of flu season, December through February, has already passed, and Collins said he does not expect the number of cases to change significantly.
Collins has not seen a flu season approach these low numbers in his 30-plus years of experience.
“My reaction is the same as most, it’s just a more-educated ‘Holy cow,’” Collins said. “It’s not really understandable.”
What also isn’t understandable is why the flu rate is down and COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Michigan, considering both are respiratory diseases that are passed from person to person in similar ways. If the health and safety measures put into place to stop the spread of COVID-19 — mask wearing, social distancing, hand washing and sanitizing — are helping to topple influenza, why not the coronavirus?
Collins called it “paradoxical.”
Epidemiologists at Johns Hopkins Medicine said the decrease in influenza while COVID-19 surges shows that the coronavirus is “very transmissible, given that it continues to spread — even with various public health measures in place” and that respiratory viruses can spread easily through asymptomatic carriers.
One explanation, Collins said, is that Michiganders did just enough to get through the flu season and then have relaxed and reverted back to bad behaviors that gave way to a COVID-19 increase.
Vaccinations have also helped prevent infection. More Americans — 193.2 million — received the flu vaccine this season than any previous season, CDC reports show. About 3.9 million Michiganders have received the flu shot, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.
Terri Adams, section manager for the MDHHS Division of Immunizations, said that although flu vaccines have helped, the dramatically low number of cases in the state is “certainly not the result of higher immunization rates.” Adams credits the COVID-19 mitigation efforts for that.
MDHHS officials pushed hard for Michigan residents to get a flu shot before September. Adams said they were worried the burden of treating people with the flu would add more stress and strain on a health care system already struggling to carry the weight of COVID-19. A spike of another respiratory illness could have been catastrophic.
“We went like gangbusters to really vaccinate people,” Adams said. “We had good numbers early on, a good response. But that dwindled as we got later in the year.”
Neither Collins or Adams expect the flu to go away completely. Some medical professionals worry it might come back worse next flu season when people might not take the same precautions they are now. Adams said officials already are working on vaccines for the expected new strains of the flu.
Collins said there is a lesson to be learned here — safety measures means less illness.
“You hope that people see it,” he said. “Hopefully they keep that in mind.”