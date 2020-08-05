TRAVERSE CITY — This week brought another couple of days of small COVID-19 case increases across northern Lower Michigan as the region maintains the lowest infection rate in the state.
Local health officials across the 17-county region reported a collective 13 new cases of the pandemic disease since Monday. It's the lowest infection rate per capita in Michigan, said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, the state's top medical executive.
"The Traverse City region is currently the only region of the state that has under 10 cases per million people per day and they continue to see a decrease over the past three weeks," Khaldun said during a Wednesday press conference with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.
New coronavirus diagnoses since Monday include two cases each in Grand Traverse, Cheboygan, Crawford, Presque Isle and Roscommon counties. Single new cases were reported in Antrim, Charlevoix and Emmet counties since Monday, statistics show.
Despite the low numbers, that doesn't mean the disease has disappeared, Khaldun said.
In fact, health officials this week identified a week-long teen Christian camp in Wexford County as the outbreak site for at least 12 confirmed COVID-19 cases stemming from a July 19-25 event at Manton Christian Camp.
There could be as many as 16 connected cases so far, said Jeannine Taylor, public information officer for District Health Department No. 10.
Three of the confirmed cases are among residents of the district's 10-county service area, Taylor said, as well as at least two of four known probable cases connected to the Free Methodist camp.
Camp officials said they were notified multiple COVID-19 positive guests had attended the week's activities, but believed they brought the contagious disease with them.
"We do not believe they contracted the virus at MCC and did not receive notification of the positive tests until several days after they had left," the camp posted on its website.
"Every facility they used at MCC was cleaned and disinfected before their arrival and again immediately after their departure in accordance with our COVID-19 policy," the camp's statement reads.
Meanwhile, officials with the Health Department of Northwest Michigan will now offer regular COVID-19 testing in its jurisdiction — Antrim, Charlevoix, Emmet and Otsego counties — by appointment. That testing is available 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Monday and Wednesday in Charlevoix, as well as the same times on Tuesday and Thursday in Mancelona and Gaylord.
“We know that testing is a critical tool in containing transmission of COVID-19. In an effort to expand access to testing for those in our area, we have been working toward having testing available each week in each of our counties," said Lisa Peacock, who serves as health office not only for that department, but also the Benzie-Leelanau District Health Department.
“It is so important for those who have symptoms or possible exposure to have access to timely testing," she said.
Those who want to schedule a test in Charlevoix, Gaylord or Mancelona should call 1-800-432-4121.
Michigan officials reported 657 new cases on Wednesday, bringing the state's tally to more than 84,700 cases since the pandemic began. Authorities announced two deaths on Wednesday, bringing Michigan's COVID-19 death toll to 6,221 residents.
Johns Hopkins University reported there are 18.6 million confirmed cases worldwide, of which 4.8 million are in the United States. More than 702,000 people have died in the global pandemic, including 157,500 U.S. deaths.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.