TRAVERSE CITY — Every day new data is unveiled about how many people have already been tested for the COVID-19 disease both across Michigan, the nation and even the world.
It's a blurring set of statistics and no one single, reliable clearinghouse of information for worldwide data exists. But some health experts say the public should pay less attention to the numbers and closer attention to orders to shelter in place, especially in light of testing supply and laboratory shortages.
"The number of tests being done are somewhat based on the number of tests we have available," said Dr. Josh Meyerson, medical director for several area health departments.
Meyerson is the medical director for Health Department of Northwest Michigan that covers Antrim, Charlevoix, Emmet and Otsego counties, as well as Benzie-Leelanau District Health Department. He also serves as the medical director for Health Department District No. 4, which covers Alpena, Cheboygan, Montmorency and Presque Isle counties.
Meyerson said when considering the numbers of positive test results, there is a considerable lag time.
He said "you are looking back in time" by as much as two weeks.
That means local numbers should be expected to climb in coming weeks before the epidemiological outcomes of widespread social distancing are eventually felt, Meyerson said.
Currently, there are 23 known cases in northwest Lower Michigan: seven in Otsego County, four in Charlevoix County, three in Grand Traverse County, two in both Emmet and Kalkaska counties, and one each in Crawford, Leelanau, Manistee, Missaukee and Wexford counties.
The nearest COVID-19 death happened in Mecosta County, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.
Dr. Michael Collins, medical director for Grand Traverse County Health Department, agreed with Meyerson's explanation. He said daily reports of cases "substantially underestimate the prevalence of the infection" and the risk of getting it for three reasons:
First, symptomatic people were infected at least five days prior. Second, a positive test result indicates an infection that happened perhaps 10 days or more ago considering the time for results to return, he said.
Third, only certain ill individuals are even being tested.
"The great majority are never tested and will never be reported as an official proven case. But they can still transmit the infection to others," Collins said.
Lisa Peacock, health officer at the Health Department of Northwest Michigan, said relying on those testing and case numbers to describe the burden on local medical infrastructure presents a skewed perspective.
"There just comes a point when it can't accurately reflect what diseases do in the community," Peacock said.
The COVID-19 disease, the respiratory illness caused by the novel coronavirus, are in northern Michigan regardless of the single-digit figures, the doctor said.
"Clearly we have evidence of community-based spread in northern Michigan," Meyerson said. "It's clear we should assume at this point we have community spread in all of our communities."
Michelle Klein, personal health director for Benzie-Leelanau District Health Department, said current statewide protocol for COVID-19 testing is restricted because of nationwide limits on supplies to collect samples and laboratories to process the tests.
"These aren't new supplies. We just aren't used to using so many," she said.
The first to be tested in Michigan are those hospitalized and suspected of having the disease, Klein said, as well as health care workers who exhibit symptoms.
Next up come those with compromised immune systems or underlying medical conditions who are experiencing symptoms, along with first responders with symptoms of the disease, she said.
"The bottom line is looking at those who most at-risk and those at-risk of spreading it to other vulnerable individuals. If you don't have symptoms, we can't test," Klein said.
Health experts found evidence of community spread and everyone should act accordingly, she said.
"It's out in our community and all of us can be exposed every time you go out in the community," Klein said.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Thursday again pleaded with Michigan residents to stay at home to rein in the coronavirus while the state's chief medical executive said hospitals with empty beds were stepping up to ease the burden on overwhelmed medical centers.
Dr. Joneigh Khaldun said hospitals in southeastern Michigan, where the coronavirus cases are most numerous, are “at or near capacity.” She said some hospitals outside the region were willing to set aside 10 percent of their bed capacity to help out. The head of Beaumont Health, which has been swamped, raised the issue with Whitmer this week.
Khaldun said Michigan is “probably a few weeks out" from hitting a peak in coronavirus cases. The state had 2,856 known cases by Thursday and 60 deaths.
For Munson Healthcare and its three designated COVID-19 treatment centers — hospitals in Traverse City, Cadillac and Grayling — the effects of the downstate hospital bed shifting are expected to have minimal impacts for now.
"At this time there are no plans to admit patients from elsewhere in the state," said Dianne Michalek, Munson's vice-president of marketing and communication.
She said it remains unknown whether downstate load-balancing efforts to assist southeast Michigan now inundated with COVID-19 patients will hamper Munson's ability to transfer to Grand Rapids hospitals certain trauma or other critical care patients, such as stroke victims.
"We're watching it. It's too early to tell what that will look like," Michalek said.
The Associated Press contributed to this article.
