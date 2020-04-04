TRAVERSE CITY — Spring in northern Michigan brings melting snow, dry air and stiff winds, the exact recipe for wildfires to ravage the landscape.
State natural resources officials recently placed a moratorium on burn permits, an effort to reduce runaway debris fires during Michigan’s annual spring wildfire season. They are especially concerned about this year’s season because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
There are both logistical and epidemiological reasons for that.
“We don’t want to have unnecessary spread of the coronavirus when we need to be focused on medical emergencies,” said Paul Rogers, fire prevention specialist with the state’s Department of Natural Resources.
He said every time a debris fire turns into a forest fire, several local fire departments are typically called to the scene along with state wildfire responders. That means firefighters mingling among each other while they battle the blaze — and definitely not six feet apart for social distancing.
Without a cure or a vaccine, medical experts have repeatedly said the only way to effectively fight COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, is to keep people physically apart to stop the spread of the contagion.
As a result, DNR firefighters are not doing their typical prescribed burns right now, either.
The region’s annual wildfire season wreaks enough havoc on the northern landscape under normal circumstances, officials said, but this year Michiganders are by-and-large adhering to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s stay-home order.
Residents can go outside and do yard work with others from their home and not be in violation of the state mandate. Many are doing just that.
Authorities simply want residents to mulch their yard debris and not set it alight.
“We realize there are a lot of people at home and they might like to do yard work,” said Steven Cameron, DNR forest fire supervisor for the Traverse City region.
“Most fires this time of year are debris fires that get away,” he said.
For example, an escaped debris fire turned into a wildfire Thursday near Onaway and consumed 21 acres before firefighters extinguished it, Rogers said.
Raking leaves, mulching debris or even pushing leaves and sticks into a nearby treeline is preferable to burning right now, both Rogers and Cameron agreed.
That’s what at least one area resident does most years, anyway.
Tricia Miller of Lake Ann spent Thursday afternoon raking leaves. She said her family does that hefty chore in the spring instead of fall, often raking the leaves into the woods behind their home.
State officials said properly enclosed burn barrel fires and some agricultural burning will still be allowed — seasonal trimmings from orchards and vineyards, for example — but not burning debris from land-clearing efforts, officials said.
Beyond trying to minimize possible physical contact with each other, officials said firefighters must save their time and resources for the medical crisis now underway rather than fighting unnecessary fires.
“This preventative approach to limiting wildland fires is important so that first responders can continue making medical calls during this health crisis,” said State Fire Marshal Kevin Sehlmeyer in a written statement.
Now, not all is lost for northwoods residents who yearn for the crackle of a backyard campfire now that winter is a memory.
Rogers said the burn permit moratorium doesn’t mean a complete statewide burn ban. Small, recreational campfires using only wood are still permitted, especially those inside a metal, brick or stone fire ring.
Such campfires should not grow more than three feet wide, nor more than three feet tall, Rogers said.
Campfires currently should be used solely for warming or cooking, he said.
However, Cameron said it’s advisable to minimize the number of people sitting around such fires to adhere to the governor’s order.
Whitmer’s stay-home order now in effect through April 13 prohibits gatherings of people who do not live within the same household.
