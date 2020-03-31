WELLSTON — The Department of Natural Resources closed Tippy

Dam Recreational Area

on Tuesday, citing a

“drastic increase” in

visitors and improper distancing between fisherman.

Both access points to the popular angling location are closed, read a DNR statement, and anyone entering the area by car, foot or bicycle can be fined $500.

State parks in general are seeing a surge in visitors, many that are traveling long distances for “non-essential” reasons, the statement read.

State parks are still open but many on-site amenties are closed. For up-to-date information, visit Michigan.gov/DNRClosures.