WELLSTON — The Department of Natural Resources closed Tippy
Dam Recreational Area
on Tuesday, citing a
“drastic increase” in
visitors and improper distancing between fisherman.
Both access points to the popular angling location are closed, read a DNR statement, and anyone entering the area by car, foot or bicycle can be fined $500.
State parks in general are seeing a surge in visitors, many that are traveling long distances for “non-essential” reasons, the statement read.
State parks are still open but many on-site amenties are closed. For up-to-date information, visit Michigan.gov/DNRClosures.
