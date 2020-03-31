TRAVERSE CITY — School districts in Michigan were in snow day limbo a year ago.
Now, every district is stuck in COVID-19 limbo as educators wait for word from the Michigan Department of Education and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on the fate of the remainder of the school year.
“This makes snow days look easy,” Kingsley Area Schools Superintendent Keith Smith said jokingly Monday afternoon.
The rumor mill began churning last week after Whitmer said it was “very unlikely” that students would return to school this spring. The Associated Press reported Whitmer will announce this week her decision along with a plan “to make sure seniors graduate and no child is held back due to the lack of face-to-face instruction.”
Smith said the information in his circle is that Whitmer will announce the shutdown Tuesday.
“I can tell you that it’s not coming from any one person,” Smith said. “It’s leaking out, but nobody can attribute that to anybody. But the conventional wisdom among superintendents is that we’ll be shut down this week.”
Bridge Magazine, citing sources directly involved, reported late Monday afternoon that Whitmer is expected to sign an executive order in the “coming days” to close all public and private K-12 schools for the rest of the school year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported Monday that 5,486 cases and 132 deaths have been reported in Michigan.
Bridge reported the details of the order were still being finalized but included directives that high school seniors will still graduate, kindergarten through 11th-grade students will progress to their next grade if they were on pace to do so and that school districts will receive full state funding. The state’s newly mandated third-grade reading law will also not be enforced.
Smith said the Department of Education and Whitmer would have gotten “destroyed” if students were held back and said retaining students simply was not feasible.
He also said the communication from the state has been “softening” within the last week, which Smith believes is an indicator of an impending shutdown.
Smith expects a lot of “latitude” from the state as districts figure out how to deliver instruction.
“I don’t expect a lot of clear guidance. I think they’re going to tell us, ‘It’s a local decision. You guys figure it out,’” Smith said.
Nick Ceglarek, Traverse Bay Area Intermediate School District superintendent, said he had not heard any “specific or direct information” regarding a shutdown, but he admitted things are “changing by the hour.”
“This is an unprecedented situation,” Ceglarek said. “Individual state departments as well as the governor are doing the best they can to communicate and provide answers. This is a situation we have not encountered before.”
Some aren’t so sure the state is doing its best.
Traverse City Area Public Schools Interim Superintendent Jim Pavelka said individuals at the MDE need to provide direction and recognize that “this is not business as usual.”
“We need a leader to stand up and tell schools what they need to hear. They need assurance they’ll get state aid. They need some real guidance on how many days and hours they’re going to have to make up — if any,” he said. “They don’t need to talking about bureaucratic deadlines that need to be met and those operational things they’re used to.”
Pavelka remains concerned about the learning process for the students and predicts the shutdown will disrupt the next three years of education. He expects this shutdown to “change education forever.”
“It’s going to change the institutions. It’s going to change the way we deliver instruction,” he said. “We are in interesting times.”
