TRAVERSE CITY — Whiskey hasn’t been produced at one Traverse City distillery in nearly a month.
Grand Traverse Distillery has packaged consumable alcohol just once in the last two weeks. Iron Fish Distillery in Thompsonville has multiple staff members working daily on high-proof alcohol not intended for anyone’s mouth.
But these companies and others, like Mammoth Distilling, continue to crank out hand sanitizer for the community, often donating the product to those on the front line of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Traverse City Whiskey Company has suspended its normal operations to produce hand sanitizer.
“We have not produced an ounce of whiskey in the last three weeks,” said Chris Fredrickson, owner of Traverse City Whiskey.
Landis Rabish, master distiller at Grand Traverse Distillery, said he is operating at about 10 percent of usual production of spirits.
“It seems to be a pretty recurring trend in the industry,” Fredrickson said.
“Hand sanitizer is occupying a ton our our time,” added Sarah Anderson, co-owner of Iron Fish Distillery. “We have four family-member owners and two other people that are doing hand sanitizer all the time.”
In addition to switching its production capacity to sanitizer, Fredrickson said distillers are also ready to help out each other. Anderson said the three main components of hand sanitizer are high-proof alcohol, hydrogen peroxide and glycerin or glycol.
“If you need any raw materials to build the product, ask us for help,” Fredrickson said.
Anderson said Iron Fish purchased some totes of high-proof alcohol from Traverse City Whiskey to “expedite the process” and get sanitizer out into the public quicker. Anderson said nationally there are more than 600 distillers that have gone into or assisted in production of hand sanitizer in response to the public health crisis.
“The energy and contributions have been just amazing,” Anderson said. “People are coming together in so many ways.”
Anderson said Iron Fish distributor Imperial Beverage has used its vehicles to get hand sanitizer where it is needed most. She said Northwoods Soda sold gallon containers to the company at cost, and Watson Benzie donated the use of vehicles to distribute it locally.
The thought of distilling products for consumer’s hands instead of their mouths didn’t seem possible before the coronavirus outbreak.
“I would have bet against it a month or so ago,” Fredrickson said.
While the Traverse City Whiskey Company is not producing alcohol for consumption, Grand Traverse Distilling is distilling just enough to keep store shelves stocked — even while demand has increased for this time of year.
Rabish said Grand Traverse Distillery had 650 gallons of hand sanitizer ready Tuesday and should have that much or more ready next week.
Iron Fish Distillery is on track to provide 1,600 gallons of hand sanitizer to Munson Healthcare and will ship more to nonprofits and other front-line organizations through some of its connections in the Upper Peninsula.
Iron Fish sold gallon containers of hand sanitizer at cost commercially and is starting to sell 16-ounce bottles to consumers online.
Traverse City Whiskey sells its hand sanitizer through its online store, which makes it available throughout the country. But Fredrickson said the company keeps its focus “first and foremost” on the local community and on front-line workers. Much of the product is donated.
Grand Traverse Distillery sells hand sanitizer and encourages emergency services and first responders to reach out for product.
Sometime in the future, area distilleries will switch back to producing alcohol for consumption and not for sanitizing hands. But no one knows when.
“There’s no way to have the answer to that question,” Fredrickson said. “I don’t see us throttling down on hand sanitizer until society tells us we have done enough.”
