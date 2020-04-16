TRAVERSE CITY — The 2020 National Cherry Festival has been canceled, the executive director announced Thursday.
"It is with a heavy heart that I inform you that the National Cherry Festival will not happen in 2020," Kat Paye said in an 8:05 a.m. email to county leaders. "Thank you all for your continued support of not only the Festival but for our community."
Paye signed off with the words, "Stay safe, healthy and eat cherries."
She said she'd be spending the morning informing vendors, sponsors and volunteers.
The festival had been scheduled to open July 4 and run through July 11 and had already been rescheduled for 2021, Paye said. Those dates are July 3 - 10.
"We did not make this decision lightly," Paye said in a press release. "At each and every step we took into account not only the time and effort that goes into planning this festival, but also the impact on the economy of our area."
Those who bought tickets or registered for events or a race, information regarding the purchases is still being worked out, Paye said.
In 1910, area cherry farmers began hosting a "Blessing of the Blossoms," ceremony every May. In 1925 the first Cherry Queen was crowned and in 1930 President Herbert Hoover attended the opening ceremonies.
In 1975, President Gerald Ford led the parade as Grand Marshal.
The National Cherry Festival is one economic driver of the region, pumping more than $25 million into the local economy, a 2016 study by Grand Valley State University showed.
Updated information will be posted on social media and the festival's website, cherryfestival.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.