SUTTONS BAY — One area restaurant is busier than ever after asking its diners for proof of having had the COVID-19 vaccination.
Martha Ryan, owner of Martha’s Leelanau Table in Suttons Bay, put the policy in place in mid-August.
“I owe it to my employees and I owe it to my customers to be as safe as we can be,” Ryan said.
When people call to make reservations, which are required at the popular eatery, they are asked to bring proof of vaccination when they come. Those who are unvaccinated must dine outdoors on the two patios.
“I’d rather be safe,” said Linda Wyler, a part-time resident of Omena who is fully vaccinated. “It makes you feel very comfortable coming here to eat, knowing she’s taken the precautions.”
Ryan, who checked with her attorney before putting the policy into place, said no one making reservations has objected to it. When she posted the policy on the restaurant’s Facebook page, but said she received some negative feedback — people who said they would never eat there and hope she fails.
“Nasty, nasty things, but I’m ignoring them,” Ryan said. “The people that come are very happy that we have this policy.”
Like Randie Levin of Bloomfield Township, a long-time customer.
“I really wish that we would see that more often,” Levin said. “This is a public health issue that concerns everybody. If you really want your liberties and your freedoms you should get vaccinated.”
Cyril Moscow agrees.
“People say it’s a matter of choice, but it’s a selfish choice,” Moscow said.
After a mid-summer lull in COVID-19 cases in the northern Michigan region that health care experts attributed to the numbers of people getting the vaccine, the highly-contagious Delta variant has cases on the rise again. Munson Healthcare reported Tuesday during a press conference that after falling to about 1 percent, the one-week average positivity rate in the region is now nearly 11 percent and headed up.
On Tuesday there were 46 people hospitalized with COVID across the Munson Healthcare system, with 22 of them at Munson Medical Center in Traverse City.
The restaurant industry was hard-hit during the pandemic, with sales down by $240 billion in 2020, with more than 110,000 establishments closed — many of them permanently — and 2.5 million fewer jobs, according to the National Restaurant Association.
Asking restaurant and bar customers for proof of vaccination is a growing trend elsewhere in the U.S. in places like Seattle, Atlanta, Philadelphia, San Francisco and Washington, D.C., but Martha’s may be the first in northern Michigan.
Ryan said she is following the lead of one of her favorite restaurants — Union Square Cafe in New York City — where starting in few days all guests will be required to show proof they are fully vaccinated.
“I know we’re not New York City,” Ryan said. “Even though we are in a fairly isolated area, we have been through a lot and I don’t want to go back there.”
Throughout the pandemic Ryan has followed all the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.
Her staff is 100 percent vaccinated and all wear masks. She even put up dividers in her dining room and had planters built on the patios so every table is in its own little cocoon, she said.
Martha’s has not been shut down since the pandemic started, which is something Ryan is proud of.
“I like that she continues to try and keep all of her customers healthy,” said Claire Fox of Northport, who eats at the restaurant at least once a week. “Good food and being safe is good.”