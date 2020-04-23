CADILLAC — District Health Department No. 10 announced Thursday it is working with several farms in Missaukee County that have COVID-19 "clusters" among workers.
“We are actively working with these farms to provide guidance and education in order to prevent further spread,” said DHD No. 10 Health Officer Kevin Hughes. “We continue to monitor the situation to ensure the safety and well-being of all residents in the community."
The number of COVID-19 cases in Missaukee County in the state's daily data doubled from six cases on Tuesday to 12 cases on Wednesday.
DHD No. 10 data on Thursday reported 11 new cases of COVID-19 in Crawford County. The Health Department announced Tuesday two long-term care facilities in Crawford County were reporting a cluster of COVID-19 cases.
“We are monitoring this situation closely and we put the safety of our residents and staff as our top priority,” said Dianne Michalek, Munson Healthcare public information officer.
Three cases were announced in Charlevoix County and one was announced in Manistee County. No new local deaths were announced by the state or local health departments.
The Grand Traverse County Health Department reported no new cases Thursday. According to its website, 479 tests for COVID-19 had been administered, 379 of which came back negative. Seven individuals have recovered.
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced Thursday 1,326 new cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. An additional 164 deaths were reported, 55 of which were from investigations of death certificates.
The Michigan Department of Education will be immediately applying for nearly $390 million from the federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief fund portion of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, the department announced Thursday.
“These funds will be very helpful for local school districts to help meet the needs of students and staff during the pandemic, and we appreciate them as such,” said State Superintendent Michael Rice.
The state now has 35,291 cases and 2,997 deaths attributed to the disease — 3,237 individuals have recovered.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.