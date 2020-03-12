TRAVERSE CITY — A district championship trophy sits on Adam Stefanski's Boyne City High School desk.
He doesn't think the boys basketball title will ever be awarded to a team, whether it be his own Ramblers or the Kingsley Stags.
"Honestly, the district trophy sitting on my desk is a relic," the Boyne City athletic director said. "I don't see it happening. I hope I'm wrong. It's devastating for the kids."
District and regional basketball tournaments go into the weekend undecided following the Michigan High School Athletic Association's announcement Thursday afternoon that all winter sports are suspended immediately because of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. That also includes the weekend's state championship rounds for hockey, swimming and gymnastics.
That's different from a cancellation, but Stefanski and others didn't sound optimistic about Michigan's 2019-20 winter sports playoffs ever being completed.
Brad Fischer's Bellaire Eagles intended to play in Thursday's girls basketball regional championship at Traverse City Central. That didn't happen, either.
"Who knows how long that lasts?" said Fischer, who is also Bellaire's athletic director. "I understand the MHSAA is in a no-win situation, but we can also be devastated."
Charlevoix's girls basketball team was on its way to Sault Ste. Marie to face Ishpeming Westwood for a regional title, but had to turn around and head back home without the chance to win that crown.
The last 24 hours turned into a roller-coaster ride for many area basketball players.
Many had their campaigns ended by opponents Monday, Tuesday or Wednesday. Others had the end of their seasons — or high school careers — put in limbo Thursday, as a series of MHSAA press releases initially led teams to think games would be played, but with limited numbers of fans in attendance.
MHSAA assistant director Cody Inglis, a former athletic director at Traverse City Central and Suttons Bay, said the dominoes leading to the MHSAA's decision included the NCAA deciding to play the men's and women's basketball tournaments without fans present, and then Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's remarks Wednesday calling for canceling events of more than 100 people.
The MHSAA went forward with plan to allow limited spectators at basketball tournament games, allowing each team to let in up to 50 parents of players, plus credentialed media and essential administrators.
Athletic directors operated under those guidelines until the association tweeted at 2:21 p.m. Thursday that all games were suspended, following that up with a video from executive director Mark Uyl explaining the decision at 2:55 p.m., accompanied by a press release.
“Based on the events of the last 48 hours and with things changing by the minute, we believe we have no choice but to suspend our winter tournaments immediately,” Uyl said. “This is a suspension until we have a better handle on the situation. The health and welfare of everyone involved is our number one priority.”
Uyl added that more information and updates will be forthcoming over the next few days. No timetable has been determined for possible rescheduling for tournaments.
The NCAA later Thursday cancelled its postseason winter tournaments and all spring sports. No suspension this time. Cancellation.
"It's certainly not what I thought would be my day when I woke up," Inglis said. "I thought I'd be watching hockey all day."
Inglis left his East Lansing office at 11:15 a.m. for USA Hockey Arena in Plymouth, site of the Michigan hockey Final Four slated for Thursday through Saturday.
"By the time I got to Plymouth, things had already changed," Inglis said. "It's definitely not in any playbook they give you."
Many teams already began travel to postseason contests, with Upper Peninsula teams Calumet and Marquette — who both defeated Northwest Lower Michigan teams to get there — arriving Wednesday in Plymouth prior to the hockey semifinals.
Inglis packed boxes of trophies, medals, programs, radios and posters for the Final Four, then had to return to his office to put them back, hoping that they may eventually get used.
"Nobody is enjoying today in any way," Inglis said. "It's the core of who we are, and to cancel these events ... is sickening. But the reality is it's not in the best interest of the public to (play them)."
Boyne City, which broadcasts regular-season games on its own Rambler Sports Network, asked the MHSAA for an exception to broadcast Friday's district championship between Boyne and Kingsley live online, since only 100 fans would be let inside the Wheelhouse. The MHSAA had only allowed Boyne to do audio-only broadcasts for prior postseason matchups, and those were on a delay.
Kingsley basketball fan Melissa Reno wouldn't have been allowed into that game to see her nephew, Stags senior guard Evan Anderson, so she tried to set up a Kingsley viewing party of the RSN stream, or subscribe to the MHSAA's online streaming service if it offered that contest.
She said she was actually kind of relieved the Stags girls lost in districts to Sault Ste. Marie and saw their season end on the court.
"My daughter (Aaliyah) is a senior," Melissa Reno said. "I would have been super mad, and I don't know how I would have handled that."
Fischer met with his team at the end of school Thursday to inform them their season was potentially over with a 23-1 record, including four playoffs wins, all by 14 or more points. The Eagles won't practice for at least the next two days, even though they're still alive in the postseason, even if the playoffs are on life support.
"We shouldn't feel guilty that we can't play tonight," Fischer said, "I just told them to persevere and lean on each other. But we have to look at the other side of things. If you're 60, you should be able to relax for 20 or 30 years, not have to worry about a virus."
Inglis said he'd been in multiple conference calls Wednesday, including ones with the Breslin Student Events Center on Michigan State University's campus (which hosts the basketball championships), one with school superintendents and another with the Centers for Disease Control.
He said recent events reminded him of his days as TC Central's athletic director, when he was asked by the superintendent to announce to a packed crowd during the Central-West boys basketball game that school was being canceled the rest of the week because of the 2009 swine flu outbreak.
"It was the first time ever that the Central and West student sections started cheering together," Inglis said. "They were chanting, 'Swine flu! Swine flu!'"
