TRAVERSE CITY — Investigators say a customer brandished a knife in response to a Meijer employee who insisted he wear a mask in the store.
The incident drew Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s deputies to the Acme grocery store at about 2:15 p.m. Sunday, according to Lt. Chris Oosse.
The confrontation began soon after the man stepped through the store’s threshold — an employee spotted him as he shopped and told deputies she asked the man multiple times to don a mask. He told her wearing a mask “violated his rights,” Oosse said.
The man became irritated when she asked a final time — that’s when he drew the knife, Oosse said. The employee told deputies the customer brandished the four-inch blade toward her until she backed off and allowed him to continue shopping.
As he did, the woman called 911.
He purchased a few items and left before deputies arrived, Oosse said.
The confrontation isn’t the first instance of mask policy-related confrontation — in May, Flint Family Dollar employee Calvin Munerlyn was killed after refusing entry to a woman and her daughter, according to the Associated Press. The women felt “disrespected” and is accused of sending two men to the store to shoot Munerlyn.
On Friday, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced a more stringent statewide policy on mask wearing in businesses and crowded public spaces after numbers of detected COVID-19 cases in the state continued to rise. The executive order includes misdemeanor penalties for people who choose not to wear masks where required, and carries potential licensing repercussions for non-compliant businesses.
The new order didn’t go into effect until Monday, but Oosse said the Meijer incident likely concerned a similar store policy.
The latest confrontation raises a question of how law enforcement officials will handle such incidents under the new order.
For some, there still are many questions.
Traverse City Police and Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s officials are waiting on a formal plan from County Prosecutor Noelle Moeggenberg.
“We’re really hoping that community policing, going out and asking people, and business owners just refusing service … is going to take care of that,” Moeggenberg said Monday, adding that she’s waiting for calls back from the attorney general and governor’s office on the plan. “I hope we don’t get to the point where we’re having to charge people for that.”
For now, such calls will be handled on a case-by-case basis, Moeggenberg said.
Other departments, like Kalkaska County Sheriff’s Department, plan to leave enforcement up to businesses. Sheriff Pat Whiteford said the department will step in if a non-wearer refuses to leave or makes a fuss, but won’t be watching any restaurant doors.
“At this point, the legality and the process of trying to ensure everyone wears a mask when appropriate would just overwhelm not only us, but the courts and the prosecutor’s office,” he said. “I hope that, if you’re in a crowded place, you do what’s best for yourself and for your loved ones.”
Benzie County Sheriff Ted Schendel plans to continue things as they have been — like most, on a case-by-case basis.
He takes the same stance as other departments in handling trespassing or disorderly situations stemming from the new order.
“Much like no shirts, no shoes, no service, they can say, ‘You can’t come in without a mask,’” said Leelanau County Prosecutor Joe Hubbell. “Most people will comply, and for those who don’t, we’re gonna take it on a case-by-case basis.”
Under his guidance, Leelanau County restaurants won’t be staffed with undercover officers at the door, but will handle incidents case-by-case. He supports restaurants and shops complying with the order.
“If I go to a restaurant and have to wear a mask, my choices are wear a mask, sit down and take my mask off while I eat, or don’t go to the restaurant,” Hubbell said. “I mean, if I wanna go to a movie, I’ve gotta have my clothes on.”
When COVID-19’s slew of executive orders began, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced the Attorney General and Michigan State Police would handle enforcement.
Now, the matters fall to local departments and prosecutors who are stretched thin as-is, Hubbell said.
Many sheriffs are hesitant to enforce executive orders — like Whiteford, who’s apprehensive about wading into such murky waters.
“There’s just all sorts of gray areas that come into play with this,” he said Monday. “We want the best for the public, we want everybody to be safe and stay healthy, but at the same time, it’s one of those situations when the governor’s executive order becomes more burdensome on the system than the system can handle.”
Growing volatility around the face coverings could be another snare as debates come to a head at grocery store doors and with restaurants hosts.
“It feels a little political right now and I don’t know that it should be — it’s more of a consideration we give to each other in wearing it,” Moeggenberg said. “I hope people start to see that for what it’s worth.”
Meanwhile, Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s officials are asking for the public’s help in identifying a “person of interest” in the Meijer incident, which is being investig- ated as a felonious assa- ult.
Anyone with information on the matter should call the deputy handling the case at 231-995-5000.
