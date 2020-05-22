TRAVERSE CITY — Dental professionals fear a different crisis has been festering in shadow of the coronavirus pandemic. And they’re glad Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Thursday said dental offices can begin offering routine services on May 29.
Executive orders that shuttered dentist offices across the state, dentists say, are letting minor tooth issues mature into full-blown problems.
“I’ve had two patients already that have had at least a four-week in one case, and the other is six week, delay in diagnosis of oral cancer. That’s what’s really worrying me,” said Traverse City oral surgeon Daniel Madion, of Grand Traverse Oral Surgery.
“For us, as oral surgeons, we see some of the bigger stuff. Oral cancer, and brewing facial abscesses from dental disease.”
Madion is part of a group of about 200 Michigan dental professionals who were pushing Gov. Whitmer to allow the resumption of routine dental care, care that has been postponed for more than eight weeks.
Dentists across Michigan breathed a sigh of relief Thursday, glad that they soon will be able to resume helping their clients avoid big problems.
“I just worry about my patients that have, maybe, some periodontal health issues that really affect their overall body health. Those are things that, really, you can’t just say, ‘Oh, yeah, we’ll come back in a year.’ No. It’s going to be infinitely worse,” said dentist Heather Rhoads Pfefferle of Cherry Bay Dental. “I’m excited to be able to provide care again.”
“Obviously, I’m thrilled that we can go back to work and start seeing patients again,” said Madion. “Just because there’s such a backlog, even of patients with routine care. Our emergency schedule is just getting busier and busier.”
Dental offices can reopen safely, Madion said, because dentists are accustomed to using masks, face shields, gloves and gowns.
“We are doing what we’ve always done in dentistry, which is called universal or standard precautions,” Madion said.”That is to treat every patient as if they have a communicable disease. Dentists were sort of at the forefront of this, with the rise of hepatitis B in the ‘70s, and then the HIV. We’ve always been sort of at the forefront of wearing masks, eye protection and gloves. For us, this is sort of old news.”
The two-month hiatus, however may require a bit of work to get back into the swing of running a safe office.
“My team — we’re planning to meet Tuesday to do some training and do some practice run-throughs, just so everybody feels comfortable,” Pfefferle said.
“Even from a flow perspective, we haven’t been doing this with each other for the last two months. It’s kind of like a dance, and we have to make sure we can coordinate with each other.”
New social-distancing rules set out by the American Dental Association also will require a bit of adjustment. Madion agreed that it will take time to regroup after weeks away from the office.
“I think it’s going to be a long climb out of the hole, not just me, but from the perspective of the whole industry, because dentists are sole proprietorships, and have, essentially, furloughed their entire staffs,” he said. “I think it’s going to take time to get the staff back, to train the staff with the new policies and procedures in place.
“I think it’s going to take awhile for, even for just dentists and their staffs, to get the engines fired up and start seeing patients.”
The North American Dental Group said 45 percent of Americans have had to delay a dental check-up or procedure, or had developed a new dental issue, during the social distancing period.
Grand Traverse Oral Surgery also operates offices in Alpena, Cadillac and Gaylord. The practice has four dentists and normally employs about 35 staff.
“We furloughed almost everybody, except eight employees,” Madion said.
A single dentist has staffed the Traverse City office three days a week to handle emergencies for patients who live in 22 counties.
“We just see patients with abscesses, patients that sustained facial trauma, severe toothaches and couldn’t get any relief,” Madion said of the last few weeks.
“I have done my best to assist people who were having true emergencies,” said Pfefferle. “The purpose there was to try and keep them out of the local ERs and urgent cares.”
