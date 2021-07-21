TRAVERSE CITY — The first case of the highly-contagious Delta variant of COVID-19 has been identified in a Grand Traverse County resident.

The GTC Health Department was notified by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services State Laboratory of the positive test, according to a press release from the GTCHD.

The variant, which is now the dominant strain in the U.S., was identified through routine surveillance of test samples, the release stated.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention stated on Tuesday that the Delta variant accounts for 83 percent of all new COVID-19 cases in the country, up from 51 percent two weeks ago.

Health departments and the CDC continue to urge people to get the vaccine, as the disease is now mostly seen among those who have not been vaccinated.

All three vaccines are highly effective against the variant. While it is still possible for vaccinated people to get COVID-19, it will reduce their risk of getting seriously ill.