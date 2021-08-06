Discovered through routine lab surveillance
From Staff Reports
TRAVERSE CITY — Leelanau County has its first delta variant case of COVID-19.
Health officials said Friday that the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services State Laboratory notified the Benzie-Leelanau District Health Department that it found the variant (B.1.617.2.) through routine lab surveillance.
An overall influx in COVID-19 cases pushed Leelanau County’s Centers for Disease Control and Prevention transmission level from moderate to substantial, a statement read.
Since Aug. 1, 15 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Leelanau County.
Because of the variant’s contagion and because few samples are genetically tested, it likely means there is more than one case of delta in the area, said DHD4 Medical Director Dr. Joshua Meyerson in a prepared statement.
“The Delta variant is more contagious and by the time it has been identified, an infected individual(s) may have already exposed many more people” Meyerson said.
He and Health Officer Lisa Peacock encouraged vaccinations and extra precautions like frequent hand washing; social distancing; wearing a mask around others in crowded indoor or outdoor areas (regardless of vaccination status); staying home when ill; ventilating indoor spaces; and taking a COVID-19 test 3-5 days after exposure to a person who has tested positive.
Public vaccination clinics are open to appointments and walk-ins, including Aug. 10. at Suttons Bay Middle School Gymnasium, 310 S. Elm Street from 10 a.m. to noon and Aug. 11 at Crystal Cafe, 1681 Benzie Hwy. from 4-6 p.m.