TRAVERSE CITY — The northern stretch of Michigan’s Lower Peninsula hasn’t yet had any school-related COVID-19 outbreaks — that is, if you trust the state’s numbers.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer recently called for the release of data about clusters of new and ongoing outbreaks of the pandemic disease connected to both K-12 and higher education. The trouble is, the information will be at least four days if not more than a week old.
The first data dump came on Monday: 14 new outbreaks in schools, mostly downstate, save for four connected to Michigan Technological University in the Upper Peninsula. Also, 18 ongoing outbreaks were confirmed by state officials — again, mostly downstate except for two in Houghton, according to state statistics.
The information was current as of last Thursday. That lag time presents worries for parents.
“The obvious concern is we are going to have children and staff in a small school area passing this illness around and we won’t even know,” said Laura Ashton, president of the parent-teacher organization for Traverse City’s Eastern Elementary.
Coronavirus outbreaks in Michigan schools could be ongoing for a week or more before they are publicly acknowledged by the state, under a reporting system launched this week by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.
Some delay in notification is inevitable because of the time it takes to get COVID-19 test results and conduct contact tracing to determine whether the virus is spreading in a school.
Then, reports from local health departments are sent to the state just once a week — by 3 p.m. Thursdays, according to Lynn Sutfin, a state health spokesperson.
It means that if a local or district health department determines there was an outbreak in a school on a Friday, that outbreak would not be included in a report to the state for six days until the next report is submitted the following Thursday.
In that scenario, with the state releasing that outbreak information to the public the following Monday, public announcement of the outbreak would be made 10 days after the outbreak was discovered.
Even so, public health departments would be working during that time to track people directly connected to the outbreak to encourage them to quarantine and get tested.
The delay between the state receiving local health department reports of outbreaks on Thursdays, and public release on Mondays, could leave the public in the dark for at least four days — and much longer if contact tracing or testing results are delayed.
“I don’t think the state’s been honest about releasing information throughout this whole thing,” said Lisa Scott, a parent of a high school student in the Traverse City Area Public Schools district.
Her daughter has been doing online learning, but also attended classes in person at the Traverse Bay Area Career-Tech Center. Current information about outbreaks is crucial, Scott said.
“But that is kind of concerning. Ten days late doesn’t really help you if your kid has been exposed,” she said.
According to data released by the state health department on Monday, there are no new or ongoing COVID-19 outbreaks associated with schools or colleges in the 18 counties across the tip of the mitt.
Not included in the state’s announcement was the recent COVID-19 case in Kingsley, when a high school student tested positive three days into this academic year.
Wendy Hirschenberger, health officer for Grand Traverse County Health Department, said that situation did not meet the definition of an outbreak.
“A COVID-19 outbreak is defined as two or more cases with a link by place and time indicating a shared exposure outside of a household. We have not had two or more cases linked to a classroom or specific school building,” she said.
And while the state is collecting and releasing data, there’s nothing that prevents a local school district from making a more public notification, as Kingsley Areas Schools officials did.
Twelve students were identified as possible exposures and required to quarantine for two weeks, per health department protocols, district Superintendent Keith Smith previously told the Record-Eagle.
Staff did deep cleaning and repeated disinfecting of the school facilities, he said.
Ashton said she would be extremely disappointed in TCAPS leaders if after all the effort put into returning to school this year, they failed to immediately notify the public of any known outbreak or exposures.
“My hope would be our school board would be taking into consideration the health and safety of our staff and students and go above and beyond with notification, like Kingsley did,” she said.
“Who cares what’s mandated,” Ashton said. “We want our kids in school face to face, but we also want it safe.”
The state began the weekly school-related outbreak data release effort after a coalition of more than 30 Michigan news and transparency groups — including the Record-Eagle — encouraged the information to be made publicly available in a letter to Whitmer earlier this month.
Bridge Magazine contributed to this article.
