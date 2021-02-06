TRAVERSE CITY — Stalls in the COVID-19 vaccine rollout are not expected to put second doses for area educators and school staff in jeopardy.
Health department officials and the U.S. National Guard administered the first dose of the vaccine to 1,700 employees from Traverse City Area Public Schools and Traverse Bay Area Intermediate School District as well as childcare providers during a two-day clinic at the Hagerty Center last weekend. Appointments to receive the second dose Feb. 19-20 were booked at the time they received the first.
News came Tuesday, however, that Munson Healthcare officials would put their vaccination clinics on hold because of a lack of vaccines. They clarified that those who are already scheduled for a first dose and those scheduled for a second dose would get theirs.
Wendy Hirschenberger, health officer for the Grand Traverse County Health Department, said she has no reason to believe that clinics to administer the second dose would be delayed.
Hirschenberger said officials from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services have “repeatedly assured health departments” that second doses will automatically be sent three weeks after the initial doses.
“The vaccine distribution is currently limited but deliberate in that second doses take priority over giving new first doses in Michigan,” she said.
TBAISD Superintendent Nick Ceglarek said he not been informed of any possible delays and that all of the second-dose appointments will move forward as planned.
“I’m confident with what our health department and Munson have planned for the vaccine clinics, while also understanding that there are logistics and concerns with vaccine rollouts,” Ceglarek said. “We’re going to do everything we can to support those clinics and hope that any delay doesn’t preclude us from getting those second doses.”
TBAISD officials reported Thursday the district’s first confirmed COVID-19 school-associated case in more than two weeks, this one at the Career-Tech Center.
TCAPS reported another eight confirmed cases in the last week, including two each at Traverse City High School, West Senior High and West Middle. Single cases were announced at Central High School and Montessori at Glenn Loomis.
Grand Traverse Area Catholic Schools has not had a reported positive in two weeks.
Buckley Community Schools was added to the MDHHS list of new outbreaks. The district has confirmed 10 cases since the beginning of the school year. Mancelona Public Schools remains on the list of ongoing outbreaks after announcing single cases at the high school and elementary school.
Other districts reporting cases in the last week include Benzie with three and Forest Area, Kalkaska and Kingsley with one each.