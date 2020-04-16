TRAVERSE CITY — A Traverse City company had a crew removing dead trees on Division Street last week.
Rotted limbs were in danger of falling on homes or across the road, especially during high winds that came on early this week, said Corey Parshall, owner of Parshall Tree Care Experts.
“The job is an essential job,” Parshall said. “It was a situation where we were mitigating hazards.”
The company did not get a ticket, but a preliminary investigation was done and a report was sent to the Grand Traverse County Prosecutor’s Office, said Sheriff Tom Bensley. If the prosecutor determines the work was non-essential the company will be given a letter asking it to stop the work. If it doesn’t, a ticket will be issued, Bensley said.
There are 50 county deputies and all of them could have a different idea of what’s essential, Bensley said. Having the prosecutor make the determination allows for consistency, he said.
“Some people may feel they’re essential and continue to work, and that’s not the prosecutor’s interpretation of that,” Bensley said.
But law enforcement officers across the area do not want to ticket people — they just want them to comply with the rules.
So far, the county has sent 47 complaint reports to the prosecutor, Bensley said. They include lawn care companies, excavators and several construction companies, he said.
None have resulted in tickets, which could mean a hefty fine for the company.
Under Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s new Executive Order 2020-42 issued last week, landscaping, lawncare, tree service, irrigation and other outdoor work is not permitted.
Some construction is allowed, such as work on roads and bridges and telecommunications and public health infrastructure, according to a list of FAQs at Michigan.gov. Also allowed are home projects needed to maintain a home’s safety, sanitation and essential operations during the shutdown.
What is not allowed are non-emergency maintenance or home improvement jobs.
Whitmer’s order does not say that someone can’t do their own home projects or work in their yards, though it may be harder to get supplies as stores larger than 50,000 square feet have been ordered to stop selling things such as paint, flooring and garden supplies.
Scott Norris, owner of Scott Norris Construction, was getting a half-framed house closed up when the neighbors called to complain. The work was necessary to prevent damage to the house, he said.
Norris, who has laid off 15 workers, is frustrated by Whitmer’s order, saying it’s a blanket shutdown that seems out of proportion compared to previous pandemics such as H1N1 and the swine flu.
“It feels like a fundamental right has been taken from us,” Norris said. “It seems like she’s completely blind to the economic impacts.”
In Leelanau County a woman called to complain that she heard a chain saw being operated, though she didn’t actually see the supposed violator, said Sheriff Mike Borkovich.
His department has been getting up to 80 complaints a day about people violating Whitmer’s order. There are calls about leaf blowing, yard clearing and tree cutting. There are also calls about people renting houses, people boating and people roofing and painting, he said.
“Everyone who isn’t working is concerned about people who are working,” Borkovich said. “It’s overwhelming sometimes.”
No tickets have been written, he said.
“We’re just trying to get people to respect social distancing, as well as to respect the governor’s order, whether it’s agreed to or not.”
Some complaints can be handled by phone or a quick visit, but many require a deputy to do an investigation and fill out a form that is given to the county prosecutor, who will talk to county building codes department to determine if the work is essential.
If it isn’t, a cease and desist order is issued, Borkovich said.
The bottom line, he said, is that the governor’s order is subjective and local law enforcement is having to deal with it.
Benzie County Sheriff Ted Schendel said he wishes people would stop calling to report their neighbors. The department is getting calls every day, he said. One deputy is assigned to handle them and about 90 percent require just a phone call.
“We look for compliance,” Schendel said. “We’re not making any arrests, we’re not issuing any fines.”
Schendel said he took an oath to uphold the Constitution and he feels the governor’s order violates the Constitution.
“We still live in America,” Schendel said. “We still have the right to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. There’s that happy balance between safety and making sure our economy doesn’t fall through and hurt people financially.”
Bensley said his deputies aren’t making any friends when they have to tell companies they are doing non-essential work.
“The sooner we get back to normal, they better off we’ll be,” Bensley said.
