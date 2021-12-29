TRAVERSE CITY — COVID-19-related cases and hospitalizations are declining but the number of deaths recorded has increased in northern Michigan, a lagging indicator of the recent surge, health officials said.

Despite the decline, officials said Tuesday they fully expect hospitalizations to rise because of holiday gatherings or the onset of the omicron variant once it is detected in the area.

Deaths attributed to COVID-19 in northern Michigan since the start of the pandemic increased by 251 since Dec. 1, from 1,247 to 1,498 — a 20 percent jump.

Grand Traverse County had 125 deaths in 2021 — 31 in November and 21 deaths in December during the recent surge.

Of those total deaths this year, 66 percent have been male.

“It could be a few reasons. In general, men are more reluctant to go get care, so that could be a component of it. But also, unless I were to go back and look at all the different death certificates or notes, I would find out if they had underlying conditions,” said Grand Traverse County Health Department Health Officer Wendy Hirschenberger. “Typically, it’s an underlying condition that’s going to put you at risk and being unvaccinated, so it’s going to be some combination of that. But, we’d have to go through individually.”

Hirschenberger said the omicron variant has not been detected in northern Michigan but noted that genetic sequencing takes time and resources.

“We’re not aware of any — omicron has not been identified in our county yet but it can take 10-14 days for that to be sequenced. So, it very well could be here and we won’t just know it until we start to see the increase in numbers,” she said.

At its Dec. 6 peak, 148 inpatient beds were occupied by COVID patients in Munson Healthcare’s six hospitals — 88 of them at Munson Medical Center in Traverse City.

On Tuesday, COVID-19 patients occupied 85 inpatient beds — 47 of them at the MMC.

Percent positivity in northern Michigan is 14 percent on Tuesday, and 14.1 percent positivity in Grand Traverse County.

Omicron — detected in 44 states as of last week, including Michigan — is currently the dominant COVID-19 variant, according to The Associated Press.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shortened isolation times for those infected and exposed, based on the omicron variant.

The CDC now recommends that those infected with COVID-19 isolate for five days instead of 10; and wear a mask for five days after if they have no more symptoms. If an individual is exposed to the COVID-19, is vaccinated and has received a booster shot, CDC recommends masking for 10 days and test themselves for the virus on day five, quarantining if the test is positive.

If an individual is exposed and has not received a booster shot yet or is unvaccinated, the CDC now recommends quarantining for five days, followed by five days of masking. They should also test themselves on day five and quarantine until they receive a negative test.

“So, just as a reminder, OSHA has rules that we have to adhere to from a workplace perspective. The CDC is issuing more guidance for public health,” said Dr. Christine Nefcy, Munson Healthcare’s chief medical officer.

“That being said, we have to adhere to what the OSHA rules are. So, until the federal OSHA or MIOSHA issues something more specific, we’re going to be following those OSHA rules from a health care perspective, the CDC guidance more broadly from a community perspective,” she added.

Munson Healthcare also released guidance on masking for omicron.

For masking, they are recommending two or more layers of fabric, that the mask completely covers the nose and mouth, fits snugly to the sides of the face without gaps and has a nose wire to prevent air from leaking out the top of the mask.

They do not recommend wearing vinyl fabric, a mask which has exhalation valves or vents, allowing virus particles to escape or N-95 masks, which they are reserving for health care workers.

Gaiters are recommended while face shields are not, and winter gear should not be substituted for masking.

“So, part of our challenge right now is just being short-staffed and having multiple priorities. And, we know vaccination really is the thing that’s going to reduce the risk of severe illness or death or being hospitalized. So, the limited staff that we do have are really focused on that,” Hirschenberger said.