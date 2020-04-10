TRAVERSE CITY — Thursday’s extension of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s executive order clarified what businesses and workers the state deems essential during the COVID-19 pandemic.
It ordered furniture, paint supply, carpet or flooring and garden centers of large stores to close indefinitely and was met with opposition from the Republican caucus in the House of Representatives.
According to Rep. Triston Cole of District 105, the Republican caucus is unhappy with the state government deciding which businesses and employees are essential and want to regionalize that decision-making process.
Cole said jobs like landscaping, construction, dock work, home sales, auto sales and lawn maintenance have the ability to be done safely and should be allowed under the order — especially in northern Michigan.
“It’s not essential to life but it is a seasonal business,” said Cole when asked if landscaping is essential. “The governor has gone too far with her order. If you can safely landscape and social distance with protocols in place, there is no justification to not continue to do that work.”
“The balance should be if a job can be done safely and secure it should be allowed to continue,” he said. “If you can’t safely and securely do business then you shouldn’t be operating right now.”
Cole said that the largest concentration of cases are in southeastern Michigan so counties up north should be able to decide how they will operate.
The caucus’ goal is to remove the “blanket” guidelines that do not take counties with smaller population density into consideration and to alleviate the strain on the economy.
“It’s a delicate balance,” Cole said. “We cannot allow families to go so far in the hole and become so distraught. That is very detrimental in a variety of ways. So many things can be done in a safe fashion and we need the flexibility to do that.”
Whitmer’s order did not receive the same backlash from Nick Hall, owner of Hall’s Greenhouse in Traverse City.
“If the difference is someone not coming to my greenhouse or catching the virus right now, what we sell is a non-essential product at this point,” Hall said. “If it means me not having the best season, knowing that somebody could die because of my business, I am absolutely OK with that. I will sleep better at night.”
Many citizens reacted when garden centers were closed and Hall said it is an overreaction at this point in northern Michigan. It is too early in the season to plant vegetables or plants that will make it to harvest.
“The panic has struck with the nice weather and a lot of free time,” Hall said. “People think they need their garden goods right now when anybody who grows in northern Michigan knows they can’t even plant anything until the tail end of May to begin with.”
Hall’s Greenhouse — like many other garden centers — does not open for the season until May 1, although Hall thinks that will change. Cole said the caucus has made numerous recommendations to the governor with little changes to her executive order.
“My priorities are twofold ... making sure that our communities are safe and that they can continue working and earning income to take care of their families,” Cole said. “Both equal — safety and financial security.”
Whitmer announced Friday that small business owners, independent contractors, low-wage and gig workers can begin to apply for federal unemployment in Michigan starting Monday, April 13. The supplemental federal payments of $600 added to state unemployment benefits also begins Monday.
Michigan experienced its highest one-day death total from COVID-19 on Friday, losing 205 citizens to respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus. There were 1,279 new cases announced Friday bringing the total to 22,783 positive cases and 1,281 deaths in the state of Michigan.
Northwest lower Michigan saw an increase of six total new cases across 13 counties with zero new fatalities. Emmet County received four positive tests back from labs while Grand Traverse and Charlevoix each saw one new case.
The total of positive cases of COVID-19 in northwest lower Michigan reached 137.
Benzie County remains the only county in northwest lower Michigan without a positive case reported and announced Friday all essential workers in the county need to be prescreened in order to work.
