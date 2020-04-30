TRAVERSE CITY — Measures to help downtown businesses affected by COVID-19 pandemic dominated discussion at Wednesday’s Traverse City Downtown Development Authority’s virtual finance committee meeting.
A contact with Traverse Connect to help downtown businesses was included in Tax Increment Financing budgets for the 2020-2021 fiscal year. The cost of the proposed contact to assist downtown businesses would come out of the TIF 97 ($35,000) and Old Town TIF ($15,000) budgets.
A public hearing on the DDA’s budget for the upcoming fiscal year will be on the agenda at the DDA’s full board meeting May 15.
DDA CEO Jean Derenzy said Traverse Connect’s expertise in the proposed new project would help the downtown “retain what we have and possibly grow and attract future businesses” in the wake of the economic downturn.
“This is about being proactive and believing in the businesses we have,” Derenzy said.
DDA board vice chair Gabe Schneider said a relationship with Traverse Connect is in alignment with the DDA’s mission.
“This is nothing new,” Schneider said. “We always talked about working with our economic development partners.”
DDA treasurer Scott Hardy and Schneider said the time for the DDA to act is now.
“I see this as critical right now,” Hardy said. “The Traverse Connect connection will be invaluable to deal with the expected vacancies.”
In a related matter near the end of the more-than-90-minute meeting, Derenzy said the DDA’s “Buy Local, Give Local Fund” raised about $50,000 in donations, which will go right back to downtown businesses.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.