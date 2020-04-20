TRAVERSE CITY — The Traverse City Downtown Development Authority on Monday launched a campaign to help downtown businesses and simultaneously support citizens in need.
The "Buy Local, Give Local Fund" will use donated funds to purchase items from local businesses and deliver them to area youth, front-line workers and patients affected by COVID-19.
The campaign is designed to help support residents during the coronovirus crisis, and to deliver some income to local businesses during this period of restrictions on movement and retail activity.
The DDA is working with Goodwill Inn, the Munson Healthcare Foundation, the Traverse Bay Children's Advocacy Center and Traverse Area Public Schools. Purchased items will include things like art supplies, books and puzzles for youngsters, food and employee incentives for front-line workers, and care packages for patients and families directly affected by coronovirus.
Initial funding for the program came from a $5,000 grant from the Grand Traverse Community Foundation.
Roth Shirt Co. by Monday had given $2,200 to the program. It is donating $14 from each purchase of a "Faith over Fear" T-shirt to the "Buy Local, Give Local Fund."
A crowdfunding campaign for the DDA program, which ends April 30, originally sought $10,000, but that mark was reached in four hours, so the DDA increased the goal to $30,000 so it can purchase and deliver more. It had raised $12,800 by noon Monday. Contribute at www.patronicity.com/DowntownTC.
More information is available at dda.downtowntc.com/buylocalgivelocal.
