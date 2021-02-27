LANSING — While the state’s coronavirus dashboard shows increased data compliance by long-term care facilities, some elder advocates expressed concern over what they said could be a loophole — the state’s thousands of small care homes.
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services requires nursing homes, homes for the aged and larger adult foster care homes to submit weekly reports of cumulative and new COVID-19 cases and deaths, among residents and staff, and release the information to the public.
Smaller facilities, however, were left off these requirements, first levied April 15 in an executive order, then added to the state’s public health code and signed into law Nov. 5 by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.
Elder advocates offered strong support for the requirements when they were developed, yet some now say decision-making to exempt smaller facilities lacked transparency.
“We do not know why the small homes were excluded from the reporting requirements,” said Salli Pung, long-term care ombudsman with the Michigan Elder Justice Initiative. “We do hope that the state is working through local health departments to track cases and deaths in these types of homes, but I cannot confirm if that is happening.”
MDHHS spokesperson Lynn Sutfin confirmed AFC homes licensed to care for 12 residents or fewer have no weekly dashboard reporting requirements, but are required to stay in touch with their local health departments.
“All facilities have an obligation to report COVID-positive residents and/or staff to their local health department, so there are no concerns about underreporting as a result of these facilities not having a requirement to report directly to MDHHS like the larger facilities do,” Sutfin said.
Facilities must also report cases to family members of residents, she said.
Sutfin cited HIPAA and privacy concerns related to public disclosure of information for the smaller facilities, as a reason for the exemption.
“Many of the smaller facilities are family homes that are licensed for the purpose of caring for family members,” she said. “The state does not require individual families to report cases, as there is a pathway for that information to be collected through the local health departments. These facilities were viewed in a similar light.”
Calls to several area health departments confirmed smaller facilities do have to report cases, though once reported there was no mechanism to separate cases and deaths in these facilities from general community data.
Which likely means the public doesn’t have a complete picture of COVID cases and deaths which have occurred inside all state-licensed long-term care facilities.
Wendy Hirschenberger, Grand Traverse County’s health officer, suggested information provided to health departments from small care homes would require a Freedom of Information Act request to access. Nursing homes, homes for the aged, adult foster care homes and family homes are all regulated by the state’s Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs.
A database maintained by LARA shows there are nearly 3,500 facilities licensed in categories Sutfin said are not required to report to the dashboard
These include 677 adult family homes with 1 — 6 residents, 2,334 adult small group homes with 1 — 6 residents and 477 adult medium homes with 7 — 12 residents.
Maximum capacity of these facilities is 23,790 people who, license documents show, are either aged, developmentally disabled, mentally ill or physically handicapped.
Mark Hornbeck, spokesperson for the Michigan office of the American Association of Retired Persons, said the figure was startling.
“It is not something we are aware of in the numbers you describe,” Hornbeck said. “We have called for transparency and we would endorse transparency for these facilities. Certainly there should not be a category of long term care service providers who are exempt from reporting their data to the state.”
Sen. Curt Vanderwall, who served on Whitmer’s Nursing Home Covid-19 Preparedness Task Force, organized after the governor faced widespread criticism for her hub strategy of transferring some recovering COVID-19 patients into nursing homes, said the group considered the issue.
“These smaller facilities did not have the transfer rate nursing homes and larger facilities did and they had other reporting requirements so we concentrated on larger facilities,” Vanderwall said.
“That doesn’t mean the issue can’t be looked at in the future,” he added.
Like the state, the AARP maintains a publicly available coronavirus dashboard, which tracks deaths in nursing homes per 100 residents in all 50 states over four-week periods, using federal and state data.
Michigan is 16th, with 2.12 deaths per 100 residents, AARP’s data, last updated Jan. 17, shows.
Indiana has the highest rate with 3.54 and Hawaii has lowest, with .07, data shows.
Hornbeck said it was his understanding AARP staff concentrated their data collection efforts on nursing homes, because that information was useful to members and readily available from a variety of sources.
Data from smaller facilities was either harder to come by or simply didn’t exist, he said.
Mark Wilson owns one of these smaller facilities — Traverse Neuro Rehabilitation on Hastings Street in Traverse City — and has extensive experience caring for people who’ve experienced a traumatic brain injury.
Wilson opened Traverse Neuro Rehabilitation during the pandemic, hasn’t had a positive COVID-19 case or death, and said it was his understanding facilities like his were also to report any positive case to their LARA licensing consultant.
AFC homes must undergo an initial license exam by a licensing consultant, plus reviews every two years, LARA documents show.
While Wilson is licensed to care for six residents, he currently has only one, though also offers a day program, he said.
The new day program provides transportation to therapy appointments, socialization opportunities either at the Hastings Street facility or in a person’s own home, Wilson said.
“I do think COVID is part of why we haven’t had more residents here,” Wilson said. “People aren’t wanting to move during a pandemic. The best thing we can do, as owners, is let’s be open with our info.”
As of now, no changes are planned in the reporting requirements, Sutfin said.
Since all facilities, including smaller facilities, are required to report to their residents, legal guardians, and visitors on the presence of COVID in the facility, the data is getting to those who most need it, she said.