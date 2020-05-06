Feeling alone when you don’t want to be by yourself can be agony. Few emotions are more powerful.
Sometimes, though, a bit of solitude can feel refreshing.
Like when the children finally fall asleep, the chaos subsides, and there’s a moment to sit on the couch and wallow in silence.
Driven to sequester ourselves at home by shelter-in-place guidelines during this season of coronavirus, most Americans are seeing much less of each other than usual. Solitude has become the new normal.
This era of social distancing is a laboratory of emotional exploration. The last few weeks landed each of us in an isolated Petri dish — we’ve all become social experiments.
Instructions: Physically isolate the subject, cut off social contact, provide carbohydrates, place in a cool, dark place for several weeks.
Scientists and politicians are debating when it will be safe to take us out of storage and analyze results of the experiment.
Each of us will emerge with our own unique set of insecurities (as if we didn’t already have enough).
I may have been slightly better equipped than some to deal with social isolation. I’ve had some practice.
My introduction to solitude came when I was 11 years old. We lived a few miles outside of Grand Rapids, at the end of a half-mile-long two-track. My siblings and I spent most of our leisure time within a 50-yard radius of our house.
One sunny summer day, I made break for it and take a solitary hike. I found a little spring just a few steps outside my normal stomping grounds, and was charmed by the combination of bubbling water and forest shade. I journeyed on through the unfamiliar woods, marched across a meadow, plunged back into deeper forest. By this time, I thought I was many miles from home (actually it was about half a mile). I came across a pond thick with algae, lily pads and mystery — a discovery that made me feel like I deserved to wear an honorary pith helmet.
After an hour of failing to catch a single frog or turtle, I leaned back on the ground and gazed up at branches and leaves swaying gently in the breeze. I realized that I was alone — and free. It was the first time I became consciously aware of sweet solitude.
Periodically recapturing that feeling has helped me maintain sanity through the decades.
Everyday life provides a solid meal of human-to-human interaction. The occasional solo day trip (particularly if it involves the outdoors) provides the icing on the cake of my social life, the sweet stuff that holds everything together.
Social contact is nourishment for the soul. Solitude is a treat for the spirit. I require both.
A pinch of solitude can be delightful. But each of us needs a big serving of social contact to achieve balance — and social contact has been in short supply during the coronavirus-driven period of isolation.
It’s like we’ve been sitting motionless on the couch for too long, and we miss the chaos of kids bouncing off the walls.
