March never is the busiest month in Traverse City, but March 2020 feels downright eerie.
Downtown traffic is so light that the rare vehicle cruising down Front Street seems to be floating along inches above the pavement like a four-wheeled steel balloon, poised to float away if a breeze rolls in from the bay.
Sidewalks carry few pedestrians, and when two approach from opposite directions, they slide to opposite sides of the walkway like fawns shying away from unfamiliar noises.
We’re all moving about with caution. The downtown bustle is gone, the hustle rarely seen.
It feels like a ghost town out there. And that was before Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Monday issued a more restrictive stay-at-home order, which will make streets feel even more like something out of The Twilight Zone.
COVID-19 coronavirus has turned consumers into hermits. Orders to shelter in place have many folks, particularly those most at risk of serious consequences of coronavirus infection, staying home.
Some shops have gone dark, and those still open aren’t pulling in many customers. Schools are shuttered. Parking lots along East Bay’s motel row sit nearly empty. Restaurants, by Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s order on March 16, can serve only takeout or delivery. Many bars have closed, since they, too, were ordered to eliminate inside service. Theaters are dark, performance venues empty. Sports events have been canceled or postponed.
Normally a lively place to spend time, crowds suddenly have become symbols of possible virus infection.
Experts say most people who become infected with COVID-19 will suffer only minor symptoms. Some may not even realize they’re infected. But any of us could carry the virus to someone at risk of severe consequences.
We’ve all become hesitant to engage in human contact, even with our loved ones. The definition of personal space has expanded. Whitmer on Friday ordered medical and dental offices — which typically put two or three people in very close proximity — to close except for emergency procedures.
Communities across the globe have changed from energetic masses of humanity into shadow towns. The people are still around, but they’re hunkering down at home, invisible behind four private walls.
I have a thing for ghost towns — those little collections of weathered wood buildings tucked into remote valleys in the Rocky Mountains and dry washes in the desert Southwest. My bookshelf includes several volumes filled with photographs from the last century that chronicle the decay of boom town communities. Little now is left of many of those little collections of hammer-and-nail history.
I enjoy imagining the characters who built, lived in and eventually abandoned those communities. The images make me think of history, adventure, romance.
But the near-ghost town I’ve been driving through these last few days triggers a very different response in my mind — worry. I fret for the health of my loved ones, my neighbors, my co-workers and for myself. I fret for business owners in Traverse City, throughout northern Michigan and across the globe. I wonder what Traverse City will be like in a month, a year.
Experts are talking out loud about the possibility of recession, higher unemployment and a changed world. Right now, the best thing we can do is follow recommended guidelines to limit the virus spread. The future will be a topic for another day.
These last few days, those of us out and about — even fewer of us now, after Whitmer’s executive order that kicked in just after midnight Monday — sometimes think we’re living in a post-apocalyptic movie. Roads, sidewalks and places of business are sparsely populated. People are wary of strangers. Home is our refuge.
Waiting for a bag lunch at a restaurant feels almost like living in an old Western in one of those dusty ghost towns. Only a handful of people in the room, everyone nervously standing six feet apart. But instead of keeping an eye peeled for an angry cowboy with a six-shooter, everyone looks warily around for a villain who might be toting an invisible virus and a hair-trigger sneeze.
The unusual traffic flow on deserted streets can make drivers feel as if they’re living in a different kind of film.
Some drivers are taking advantage of the near-empty streets by driving recklessly. An incident on South Airport Road last week reminded me of the Road Warrior movies.
In broad daylight with only a couple of cars in sight on a long straight stretch, a jacked-up pickup truck with giant tires zoomed by so fast I didn’t have a chance to notice if there was a wild-haired guitarist strapped to the front bumper, or if Mad Max himself was stomping on the gas pedal.
This isn’t a time to take chances, either by driving too fast or by standing too close to your neighbor.
Follow the traffic laws, and the COVID-19 guidelines. Be safe.
