Weekly calls with my parents in northeast Michigan have been getting longer.
Distancing measures during the coronavirus pandemic have made social contact a bit more rare, a bit more precious.
Handshakes, hugs and friendly pats on the back disappeared in March. April ushered in an era of Zoom and Facetime. May, at least in my household, welcomed a new era of lengthy voice calls to family and friends separated by miles and stay-at-home restrictions.
America has been homebound. The art of conversation now must be practiced at a distance.
Commerce is lurching toward reopening. As the economy gathers steam, perhaps everyday dialogue will return to our daily lives, despite the limitations of masks and 6-foot distancing.
But the last few weeks, when many of us have been stuck at home, we’ve hungered for a good old face-to-face parley, a bit of blarney, a tête-à-tête with someone, anyone. That hunger for human communication is viewed by scam artists as opportunity. Many of us are hungry for conversation. Many of us are just as hungry for a financial step up. That combination provides a one-two punch.
Local, state and national authorities for decades have been warning us to watch out for fraud, to keep a tight grip on our money and our identifying information.
Fraud has been around forever, but the COVID-19 crisis has started a stampede of hucksters leveraging technology in this season of isolation to prey on whomever will take the bait.
Representatives of the Better Business Bureau Serving Western Michigan in February visited Traverse City classrooms to teach students how to recognize scams.
I received an email last week that hit all the marks of the list of things the BBB told students to watch out for. According to that email, the Federal Bureau of Investigation has been ordered to drop $2.8 million into an Automated Teller Machine that I can access via debit card. The message said the new U.S. president had been ordered to release funds from “overdue contract payments, winning prizes, compensation funds etc.” that the previous president refused to pay during the last eight years. To claim the money, I simply had to send a bunch of personal information.
Here’s what the Better Business Bureau would say about that message:
1) It’s too good to be true.
2) The federal government would not use email for such a purpose. It would use the U.S. Postal Service.
3) An official agency wouldn’t specify ATMs and a debit card for such a large sum.
4) The FBI investigates crime. It doesn’t distribute prizes.
5) The former U.S. president left office more than three years ago. The timeline is way off.
6) It came from a hidden sender address, not an official government server.
7) The return email address was a throwaway at a generic service.
8) The message demanded personal information.
Any one of those individual points would identify this message as most likely fraud. All those points together make this a blatant example of just how gullible some hucksters believe the public to be. Unfortunately, hucksters succeed far too often in separating members of the public from their money.
We all need to be skeptical of unbelievably good news, even in this era when we hunger for human contact and good financial news.
But there’s no harm in spending a little more time on the phone to quench our thirst for debate.
Some work-related calls these days seem to last longer than usual, just because everyone craves conversation. When business matters are complete, the conversation can devolve into a chat about the weather. Both parties are excited to hear about how warm or cool it is at the other end of the line, even though it doesn’t matter. We just hunger for human-to-human communication.
The art of telephone conversation is enjoying a resurgence in this face-to-face social pause. Blocked from the daily hubbub and rush of the normal business day, locked up at home, we yearn for a chance to talk and listen. That’s why weekly calls with my parents have been growing longer as coronavirus weeks tick by.
The weather in Grand Traverse and Presque Isle counties usually is about the same. These days, though, my parents and I can happily spend time discussing very minor differences. It’s something to talk about.
