The situation we face in Michigan, across the nation and around the world is unprecedented in our lifetimes; we never encountered a global pandemic as serious as the COVID-19 (coronavirus).
While we face extraordinary challenges, we have never been more prepared to meet them.
Everyone has a role in resolving this crisis. First, we must follow the practices recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to combat the spread of the virus.
This means maintaining a distance of 6 feet when you must go out; washing your hands often for at least 20 seconds with soap and warm water; avoiding touching your eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands; and covering your mouth and nose with a tissue or upper sleeve when coughing or sneezing.
Most important, we need to stay home as much as possible for the next several weeks. Experts say reducing gatherings of people is important to reduce the community spread of COVID-19 and shortening the life of the pandemic.
This is mandated by the governor’s recent “Stay Home, Stay Safe” executive order, directing all Michigan businesses to temporarily suspend in-person operations that are not necessary to sustain or protect life, and directing Michiganders to stay home unless they’re a part of that critical infrastructure workforce, engaged in an outdoor activity or performing tasks necessary to the health and safety of themselves or their family, like going to the hospital or grocery store.
To help folks in need, the Legislature sent two bills to the governor dedicating $150 million to tackle the spread of the virus.
State funding breaks down as follows:
- $50 million will assist with monitoring, laboratory testing, infection control and maintaining critical functions of state government;
- $50 million will support expanding health care capacity, as well as critical payments to hospitals, nursing homes, doctors, nurses and testing labs;
- $50 million dedicated to the Coronavirus Response Fund, set aside should the situation worsen.
All new funding is subject to oversight by the Legislator Auditor General to ensure every penny is spent as intended.
To help those who become unemployed during this crisis, guidelines for benefits are temporarily expanded to cover the following:
- Workers with an unanticipated family care responsibility, including those who have child care responsibilities due to school closures or are caring for loved ones who become ill
- Workers who are sick, quarantined or immunocompromised and who don’t have access to paid family and medical leave or who are laid off
- First responders in the public health community who become ill or are quarantined due to exposure to COVID-19.
Information around this outbreak changes rapidly. The latest news is at Michigan.gov/Coronavirus, including details for businesses with questions about their status and specific information on the governor’s active executive orders. Additional material can be found at CDC.gov/Coronavirus. As is often the case surrounding crises, much of what you read on the internet and on social media cannot be trusted; instead, use these sources for reliable information and updates on the pandemic.
For those with questions about the state’s actions to mitigate the spread of coronavirus, call the COVID-19 Hotline at 888-535-6136 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. daily.
The challenges ahead are significant, but we shouldn’t panic; we know what we need to do. As we follow medical experts’ recommendations and look out for one another, we will overcome this crisis.
About the author: Sen. Curt VanderWall, R-Ludington, serves the residents of the 35th Senate District.
, representing the counties of Benzie, Crawford, Kalkaska, Lake, Leelanau, Manistee, Mason, Missaukee, Ogemaw, Osceola, Roscommon and Wexford. He can be reached at 517-373-1725 or SenCVanderWall@senate.michigan.gov.
