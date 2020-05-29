TRAVERSE CITY — The staff at Crooked Tree Arts Center in Traverse City are using their creative minds to give students and members numerous opportunities to learn via online instruction in the wake of the novel coronavirus pandemic.
CTAC canceled their summer kid’s camp and suspended all in-person instruction until further notice but made the transition to digital learning.
“We’re really just trying to be mindful that we are creating an opportunity for people to learn,” said Kristi Wodek, education and outreach director at CTAC. “We want to kind of demystify the studio setup and make it feel a little bit more approachable for people, especially now, when they’re not able to come to Crooked Tree and they are having to work from their home.”
CTAC members and new students alike can expect a hybrid instruction format this summer with Q&A panels, curated events, demos, personal online instruction and at-home gallery exhibits — all from the comfort of their own home art studio.
Don’t worry if you don’t have an at-home studio set up yet — there will be discussions on that as well.
The board at CTAC has created a three-phase plan that takes into account the possibility of another stay-at-home order, with goals to return to small group in-person instruction before summer’s end.
The local online creative community has already exploded according to Wodek. Nearly five times as many people joined CTAC’s latest free bi-weekly ‘Coffee at 10’ seminar on the web than usual.
Using video conference calls gives more people a chance to connect with one another according to Wodek.
“The silver lining to this whole pandemic and stay at home order is our communities have merged,” Wodek said. “Now that we are doing this all online, they are getting to engage with artists from the Petoskey campus and we even have artists showing up from Colorado, Maryland and Chicago.”
Panelists have included artists from other states who share their marketing and social media strategies to help local artists sell their work during these uncertain times.
Amber Coulter, who will be the first featured artist in the new ”In the Studio” online sessions thinks these new opportunities will present chances local artists have never had before.
“I definitely think we’ll see a growth in numbers now that it is no longer just our area,” Coulter, a Traverse City-based artist, said. “I think it opens a lot more doors for people to take classes and to learn from other artists and to build communities. I think community is a big theme that is happening throughout all of this.”
Coulter, who also teaches at Arts for All, is planning one of her courses to focus on community and how artists are able to connect and embark on creative journeys together. Other courses Coulter will lead include small group workshops, studio tours and the sharing of art.
CTAC has also instituted “Weekly Wellness Wednesday“ in unison with several other art centers and organizations to provide talks on the topic of how art can be an emotional support during these unprecedented times.
“We know the power of art and it is really healing,” Wodek said. “It helps you process through these uncertain times in a non-verbal way. It is a powerful vehicle for expression.”
As the center moves into phase two of their plan, they want to host small workshops and there have been talks of events like ‘Ladies Night’ or the possibility of curated at-home birthday parties with purchased art kits provided by CTAC.
At-home art kits are an attractive option for artists to help bolster their studios and possibly try something new. Workshops that will be led with the use of these kits, such as a silver jewelry making class, are also in the works. Wodek said curriculum for children is being formulated following the cancellation of their summer camp.
“I think that lots of positives for the art community are coming out of this for sure, just like artists are having to come up with new ways to teach and to reach a bigger audience,” Coulter said. “I’m really excited about what Crooked Tree has planned moving forward.”
Executive board members decided that both Crooked Tree Art Centers will remain closed during phase one of their plan and will not open until they can ensure the safety of both patrons and staff.
For updates on newly scheduled events visit www.crookedtree.org/online.
